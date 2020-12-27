DEFENSIVE LINE: C
Calvin Avery, Jr.
The skinny:
- Presence became more important late in season as injuries piled up, and the 6-foot-2, 340-pound defensive tackle responded with 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
The highlight:
- Most of those numbers for the former four-star recruit from Texas happened in the 56-21 loss at Penn State, including the sack.
Bryce Barnes, Soph.
The skinny:
- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduated has fully transitioned from special teams contributor — and tight end — to defensive line regular, boasting modest stats (three tackles, half-tackle for loss) in the process.
The highlight: Making his first career start on Dec. 12 at Northwestern.
Owen Carney Jr., Sr.
The skinny: Consensus All-Big Ten second-team selection provided necessary veteran presence when Roderick Perry II and Jamal Woods
- went down along the defensive line, turning in 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a team-best five sacks and a forced fumble.
The highlight:
- Though it happened in 31-24 loss to Purdue, Carney recorded three sacks and that aforementioned forced fumble.
Seth Coleman, R-Fr.
The skinny: Made his way into starting rotation midway at defensive end through the season and proved adept at handling the run, turning in 13 tackles and 31/2
- tackles for loss.
The highlight:
- While the Illini defense slowly faltered against Northwestern, Coleman contributed two tackles for loss to stem the tide.
Isaiah Gay, Sr.
The skinny: Though 19 tackles ranks in the middle of the pack, the defensive end seemed to be in key spots at the right time, compiling three tackles for loss, 21/2
- sacks, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
The highlight:
- His best games were against Nebraska and Penn State, with the former (three tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack) bigger considering it was the last win of the season for the Illini.
Johnny Newton, Fr.
The skinny: It took Newton all of two college games to positively affect Illinois, forcing a fumble against Purdue. The defensive tackle finished with 23 tackles, 11/2 tackles for loss and 11/2
- sacks.
The highlight:
- Notching the first sack of his college career versus Minnesota.
Roderick Perry II, Sr.
The skinny: South Carolina State transfer earned All-Big Ten honorable mention status in his first season at Illinois via 17 tackles, 21/2
- tackles for loss and two sacks from his defensive tackle spot.
The highlight:
- Perry welcoming himself to the Illini with a solid performance in an otherwise forgettable season opener at Wisconsin and then registering a sack the next week against Purdue.
Keith Randolph Jr., R-Fr.
The skinny:
- Dealt with an injury mid-season but was a guy the Illini coaching staff wanted on the field, and the Belleville West product finished with eight tackles at defensive end.
The highlight:
- Randolph generated two tackles and a pass breakup in win at Rutgers.
Jamal Woods, Sr.
The skinny:
- Veteran defensive tackle was hampered by injuries all season long, getting in just four tackles and a half-tackle for loss.
The highlight:
- Two of those tackles happened in the opener at Wisconsin.
LINEBACKERS: B
Tarique Barnes, Soph.The skinny: Still finished in Illini’s tackling top 10 with 25 tackles despite missing last three games with an undisclosed season-ending injury. Barnes played his way into starting lineup, adding one interception, one fumble recovery, 11/2
- tackles for loss and one sack.
The highlight:
- Returning a fumble recovery 39 yards for the Illini’s first touchdown this season in 45-7 season-opening loss at Wisconsin.
Milo Eifler, Sr.The skinny: Missed time midseason with an injury but returned as Illini defense became extremely shorthanded, finishing with 27 tackles, 31/2
- tackles for loss and one sack.
The highlight:
- Put up seven tackles apiece in losses to Minnesota and Northwestern.
Jake Hansen, Sr.The skinny: Defense’s heart and soul was there as nearly everyone else missed time, with All-Big Ten selection (second team by media, third team by coaches) leading Illini in tackles (68) and tackles for loss (10) while adding 21/2
- sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The highlight:
- Hard to pick just one, but tied a career-high with 15 tackles along with one sack, one interception and one pass breakup during win at Rutgers.
Khalan Tolson, Jr.The skinny: Like Tarique Barnes, he became a necessity in the lineup prior to season-ending injury against Iowa. Ranked third on team with 39 tackles to go with six tackles for loss, 11/2
- sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
The highlight: Becoming a wrecking ball in win at Rutgers with 10 tackles, 21/2
- tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
SECONDARY: C-
Tony Adams, Sr.The skinny:
- Missed final two games after a positive COVID-19 test, but still rated second on squad with 51 tackles, adding one interception and one pass breakup.
The highlight:
- Posting a team-high 13 tackles and picking off a pass in win at Nebraska.
Marquez Beason, R-Fr.The skinny:
- Among the revolving rotation as injuries mounted, the former four-star recruit contributed seven tackles in his first season after missing 2019 because of a torn ACL.
The highlight:
- Provided four tackles in the loss at Northwestern.
Sydney Brown, Jr.The skinny:
- Another starter who missed the last two games, Brown still checked in fifth in tackles among the Illini with 36 and also forced a fumble.
The highlight:
- Turned in nine tackles and that forced fumble in the Wisconsin opener.
Nate Hobbs, Sr.The skinny:
- Hobbs missed time because of injury and COVID-19 contact tracing, but was still a regular with 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and two pass breakups.
The highlight: Played a big role in Illinois ending its early three-game skid with seven tackles and an interception versus Rutgers. Michael Marchese, Sr.
The skinny:
- Stepped up in the back half of the season when called upon and played with aggression en route to 16 tackles and one pass breakup.
The highlight:
- Netted eight tackles, third-most on the team, against Penn State.
Quan Martin, Jr.The skinny:
- A solid backup early in the season, he became integral to the secondary during the latter part of the season and collected 38 tackles, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.
The highlight:
- Martin led the team in tackles during each of its last two games, with 12 against Northwestern and Penn State.
Derrick Smith, Jr.The skinny:
- A starter at both the beginning and end of the season, Smith recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in his first season after transferring from Miami.
The highlight:
- Illinois’ first game at Wisconsin was his best— at least statistically — as Smith finished with five tackles and a tackle for loss.
Kendall Smith, Sr.The skinny:
- A plug-and-play athlete at multiple positions, Smith contributed seven tackles and one pass breakup in his potential final college season.
The highlight: The Bolingbrook native and one of Lovie Smith’
- s first commits had four tackles during the loss to Iowa.
Devon Witherspoon, Soph.The skinny:
- Witherspoon didn’t play in the opener but the cornerback generated 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
The highlight:
- His nine tackles/one fumble recovery and six tackles/one interception lines against Purdue and Minnesota, respectively, were impactful.
PUNTER: B+
Blake Hayes, Sr.The skinny:
- Australian native — besides in a rare down game against Iowa — continued to put opposing offenses in difficult spots, averaging nearly 44 yards per punt en route to All-Big Ten third team/honorable mention status. He’ll leave as one of the best punters in Illini history.
The highlight:
- The two fake punt rushes he pulled off that averaged 17 yards against Nebraska and Northwestern.