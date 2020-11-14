PLAYER OF THE GAME
Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams
One could make the case for Illini linebacker Jake Hansen and cornerback Nate Hobbs, but the redshirt freshman making his first collegiate start at quarterback and delivering the performance he did was crucial. Williams spearheaded a second-half surge in the run game by setting Illinois’ program record for QB rushing yardage (192) and produced enough timely plays, including two big throws on the final drive, to put the Illini in position to win.
OFFENSE
Illinois: C+
Rutgers: C
After a first half in which Williams’ legs were Illinois’ only threat, the Williams-Chase Brown rushing combo showed the way to better results down the stretch. The Scarlet Knights started stronger, but quarterback Noah Vedral struggled mightily to avoid interceptions in the second half.
DEFENSE
Illinois: B-
Rutgers: C
Big plays — specifically between Vedral and receiver Bo Melton — were an issue for the Illini secondary. But the trio of second-half interceptions from Hansen, Devon Witherspoon and Hobbs turned everything around. Rutgers’ veteran defensive line was a force in the first half, but the entire defense started missing tackles when it mattered most down the stretch.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Illinois: B+
Rutgers: B+
James McCourt made up for a pair of fourth-quarter field goal misses by hitting the game-winner from 47 yards out, in addition to two other field goals earlier in the second half. Rutgers’ walk-on kicker, Valentino Ambrosio, hit his first two career field goals. Punters Blake Hayes and Adam Korsak were busy and solid, as well.
COACHING
Illinois: C
Rutgers: C
Some of the Illini’s play calls were suspect (especially a five-play sequence in the third quarter inside the Rutgers 5-yard line, and in not running one more play prior to McCourt’s game-winner), but the penalty issues from the Minnesota loss were largely cleaned up (only 4 infractions for 40 yards). Not so for Rutgers and Greg Schiano, as the Scarlet Knights were burned by penalties (seven of them for a total of 56 yards) throughout.
OVERALL
Illinois: B-
Rutgers: C+
Neither team played a particularly clean game, but both did just enough right to win — and enough wrong to lose. The combination of Williams and a turnover-forcing defense ultimately prevailed as the Illini won for the their fourth time versus the Scarlet Knights in Lovie Smith‘s five-year tenure at the helm in Champaign.