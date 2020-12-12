PLAYER OF THE GAME
Northwestern running back Cam Porter
The freshman boasted just eight carries entering Saturday's action. Similar to what Coco Azema achieved as a freshman versus Illinois last year, Porter racked up 142 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as the Wildcats overcame some early offensive struggles to eventually wear down a shorthanded Illini defense.
OFFENSE
Illinois: F | Northwestern: A
The Illini set the tone for their attack when they failed to get any points out of their first drive, which started at the Wildcats' 21-yard line. Illinois at one point had four consecutive drives that produced 9 total yards. Brandon Peters struggled to complete throws, and plans involving Isaiah Williams fell flat until he hit Brian Hightower on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass. Northwestern's ground game opened with a fumble, then rolled to 411 yards while leading runners Drake Anderson and Isaiah Bowser barely touched the ball.
DEFENSE
Illinois: D+ | Northwestern: A
An Illinois unit missing six starters from the previous game held up as long as it could, keeping the Wildcats off the board until the second quarter. Once the door was opened, however, the Wildcats methodically but confidently pushed through. The Illini struggled to stop Northwestern on third and fourth downs, allowing a 5-of-7 conversion rate in the latter department. Northwestern briefly was stumped by Chase Brown but turned that around in short order.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Illinois: C- | Northwestern: B+
James McCourt missed two field goals — granted, one was from 53 yards out — but punter Blake Hayes returned to form and pulled off another fake-punt rush that went for 20 yards and a first down. The Wildcats nearly muffed a fair catch after the Illini cut their deficit to 28-10 in the fourth quarter, but it instead went for a touchback.
COACHING
Illinois: F | Northwestern: A
The Illini offense appears completely lost at this point, with the mixing of Peters and Williams seemingly random and the group stagnating for exceedingly large stretches. The defense, meanwhile, was prone to both game-changing penalties — including a targeting ejection for Derrick Smith — and severe moments of busted coverage. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald correctly assessed aggression would get the job done and let his players run wild on both sides of the ball.
OVERALL
Illinois: F | Northwestern: A-
The Wildcats extended their series-best win streak to six games by simply outmatching the Illini in essentially every facet. Even in a pandemic-afflicted season, Northwestern appears deserving of a shot at the Big Ten title. Illinois doesn't appear like it should get any game in Big Ten Champions Week, considering the egg it laid in its biggest rivalry matchup.