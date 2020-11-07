PLAYER OF THE GAME
Minnesota running back
Mohamed Ibrahim
The Illini entered Saturday’s game allowing just 3.12 yards per carry. Let’s just say they fared significantly worse against the Big Ten’s rushing leader. Ibrahim simply did what he’s done all season — patiently chew up opposing defenses on the ground. The Gophers’ go-to option rushed 30 times for 224 yards and four touchdowns.
OFFENSE
Illinois: F
Minnesota: A
The Illini were at their best when they put the ball in the hands of running backs Mike Epstein and Chase Brown. They just didn’t do it enough. Brown, in fact, got just four carries. When you’re playing your fourth-string quarterback, do less. Play to your (and his) strengths. The Gophers did just that, leaning on Ibrahim and the Tanner Morgan-Rashod Bateman connection.
DEFENSE
Illinois: F
Minnesota: B
The Illini’s pass defense wasn’t really all that much better — save for a fourth quarter Devon Witherspoon interception — but their run defense against the Gophers was significantly worse than at any other point this season. Minnesota gave up about half the total yardage it usually does, but that came with an assist from a mostly inept Illinois offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Illinois: C-
Minnesota: C-
Sometimes it’s OK to just let Blake Hayes boom it. The Illini punter might have a vast bag of tricks, but letting loose his powerful Australian leg is fine. It seemed like Illinois called for more directional punts that didn’t make the best use of its best weapon. Meanwhile, Minnesota kicker Michael Lantz missed a PAT. Yikes. Otherwise, an uneventful game in this aspect.
COACHING
Illinois: F
Minnesota: B+
Here’s maybe the only stat that matters. The Illini committed 12 penalties for 120 yards, with plenty of variety. That’s not the hallmark of a prepared, disciplined team. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, of course, tried to get cute on multiple red zone opportunities. Seth Green running the wildcat is fine, but Morgan is the starting quarterback for a reason. Use him.
OVERALL
Illinois: F
Minnesota: B-
This was supposed to be “the year” for the Illini. Experienced players throughout the roster. Depth at key skill positions. Many with four years in Lovie Smith’s defensive system or three in Rod Smith’s offense. Now Illinois faces an 0-3 hole with no guaranteed wins — not in the Big Ten, not this year, not even with a road trip to Rutgers up next — remaining on the schedule.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).