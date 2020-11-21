PLAYER OF THE GAME
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters
The quarterback showed little rust after missing three consecutive games following a positive COVID-19 test. Instead, the senior left no doubt that the Illini offense still runs through him by leading it to nearly 500 yards while expertly controlling the tempo. He threw for 205 of those yards and contributed two total touchdowns.
OFFENSE
Illinois: A
Nebraska: D
Chase Brown turned in his second 100-yard rushing effort in as many games and notched his first two touchdowns. Mike Epstein also surpassed 100 yards and scored once, while Peters connected with seven different receivers. Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey was dynamic running the ball, but the Cornhuskers were sloppy with five turnovers.
DEFENSE
Illinois: A-
Nebraska: F
Going with those five takeaways forced by the Illini were three sacks and seven tackles for loss. The defensive line and linebackers made life miserable for the Cornhuskers all day. The secondary rarely was challenged and came through when it was. Nebraska looked completely lost and was physically overmatched all day.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Illinois: A
Nebraska: C-
Illini punter Blake Hayes nearly psyching himself out of a fake punt only to convert a fourth-down rush was easily the highlight for this unit, and James McCourt made both of his short field goals. The Cornhuskers' special teams unit didn't do much wrong — aside from wiping out a Wan'Dale Robinson kick return via penalty at one stage — but didn't do anything exemplary, either.
COACHING
Illinois: A-
Nebraska: F
Clock management with less than a minute to play in the first half aside, Lovie Smith developed a clearly superior game plan compared to what Scott Frost's Cornhuskers brought to the table. Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith dialed up some timely plays as well. Frost's crew committed numerous devastating penalties, winding up with seven for 66 yards.
OVERALL
Illinois: A
Nebraska: F
The Illini haven't experienced an abundance of wins like this in Lovie Smith's four-plus seasons in charge, so they should savor this one. They dominated in all aspects of the game and procured back-to-back Big Ten road wins for the first time since 2007. Nebraska needs to head back to the drawing board after a performance that could rank among the league's worst this year.