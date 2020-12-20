PLAYER OF THE GAME
Penn State wide receiver
Jahan Dotson
Co-honors to Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford for getting Dotson the ball in good spots, but Dotson’s quick-twitch athleticism and abrupt speed burned the Illini repeatedly on pass plays). The junior finished with six receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns against a depleted Illini defense.
OFFENSE
Illinois D+ | Penn State B+
Acting coach Rod Smith had some fun with his first-quarter script, using Isaiah Williams extensively as Illinois went ahead 21-14. But it proved unsustainable, even with Williams remaining at quarterback until late in the third quarter. The Nittany Lions thrived behind huge plays, including touchdown passes of 75 and 70 yards from Clifford to Dotson.
DEFENSE
Illinois D- | Penn State C+
Devon Witherspoon forced and recovered a fumble and the Illini racked up five sacks, but missing its typical leader (Lovie Smith) and six typical starters was exposed on big plays by Penn State all night. The Nittany Lions were extremely vulnerable early but wound up with three sacks of their own, as well as an interception and a fumble recovery.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Illinois C | Penn State B+
The Illini didn’t have anything noteworthy to report in this department, other than punter Blake Hayes being solid during potentially his last college game. Penn State’s Lamont Wade returned a first-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to give the Nittany Lions a 14-7 lead they later lost in the quarter only to recover nicely. Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar did miss a 35-yard field goal.
COACHING
Illinois C- | Penn State B
It’s hard to grade the Illini here given the one-week turnover on staff, but credit to acting coach Rod Smith early on for some creative, innovative playcalling early. He and temporary defensive coordinator Jimmy Lindsey had their guys amped to compete. Neither side had significant penalty issues, either, combining for just three.
OVERALL
Illinois D+ | Penn State B-
The Illini played hard in difficulty circumstances — saddled with numerous big injuries and a coaching change in cold conditions with no fans inside a cavernous Beaver Stadium — but were overwhelmed by a deeper, more talented opponent. New coach Bret Bielema got a live look at many of the guys he’ll get to oversee next season and will get the chance to meet them on Sunday.