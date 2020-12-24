STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jacob Grandison had a towel wrapped around his shoulders and looked like he had just played a hard 15 minutes by the time he made his appearance on Zoom for Wednesday night’s postgame press conference beamed virtually back to central Illinois from a quiet corner in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Grandison admitted he was tired.
A good tired after No. 18 Illinois’ 98-81 comeback victory against Penn State.
“I’m much more confident now that I got my sweat on,” Grandison said. “It’s not too complicated to me. We’ve got practice (Thursday) and the next day, and then we’ve got a game Saturday. I’ll just keep preparing the same way I have. I see a result from my hard work and not giving up and not pouting is easy to do in this situation.”
Grandison’s 15 minutes against Penn State were the most he had played since the first two games of the season. The Holy Cross transfer, who sat out the 2019-20 season, hadn’t really factored into Illinois’ rotation after lopsided wins against North Carolina A&T and Chicago State.
He played eight minutes against Ohio. Then just 15 total during the next five games. Wednesday’s increase in playing time came after a challenge from Illinois coach Brad Underwood following this past Sunday’s 91-88 loss at Rutgers.
Underwood hammered home the need for somebody — anybody — to make effort plays that didn’t happen against Rutgers. That the game of basketball rewards effort.
“He kind of actually called me out,” Grandison said. “He said, ‘If you want to play, do these things,’ and he showed clips of guys diving on the ball and what not.”
Grandison provided that spark off the bench Wednesday night against the Nittany Lions (3-3, 0-2). A needed spark after Illinois (6-3, 2-1) fell behind by 15 points before the first media timeout of the game that turned into seven points, seven rebounds and several more plays that didn’t wind up on the stat sheet for the native of Oakland, Calif.
That type of effort was something Underwood said he had seen from Grandison in practice. But like his teammates, it just wasn’t on a consistent enough basis.
“He’s a terrific rebounder,” Underwood said of Grandison. “He’s a high motor guy. He uses quickness instead of strength, and (Wednesday) he did that. If you don’t block him out and hit him, he’s got that ability to go grab rebounds. He got some big ones.”
The effort plays — a little extra hustle to match Penn State’s energy — ultimately paid off. Illinois tied Wednesday’s game at 43 by halftime and then methodically pulled away during the final 20 minutes to get back on the positive side of .500 in Big Ten play ahead of Saturday’s 3 p.m. home tip against Indiana.
“It’s contagious,” Grandison said of making hustle plays. “If you look over after a play, I promise you our entire bench is standing up. I promise you everyone on the court is yelling and flexing and showing their teeth. It’s contagious.
“I don’t think there’s a number to quantify it, but the effect — the ripple effect — is exponential. I came in and I made one effort play. Then someone else made an effort play, and then I made another effort play. Then we just took over and got the ball rolling.”
The way Grandison played at Penn State is what Underwood was envisioning when he brought the 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing from Holy Cross. The positional versatility gives Underwood options off the bench, whether it’s Grandison as a small-ball 4 or playing the 3 with a Giorgi Bezhanishvili-Kofi Cockburn frontcourt pairing.
Hitting that level of play, though, is the only way Underwood can use him for anything other than spot minutes.
“You know me,” Underwood said. “I’m always looking for production off the bench, and he gives us that and has the ability to give us that. … He gives us a lot of choices coming off the bench subbing him in at different spots.”
Grandison worked to get to the spot where he was a key contributor in a Big Ten road win. The inconsistent playing time to start the season? Not frustrating.
“I’m a mature, 22-year-old player,” Grandison said. “I know some guys are playing and some guys are not. My path to get here was not pretty at all. A little blip relative to the entire story, my story, wasn’t going to phase me. All it did was make me practice harder and make me better. I think I’m playing a lot better now in practice than I was.
“I’m not really too worried. I don’t see it as carving out my role. I’m just doing everything I can, and I’ve got to bring it every day.”