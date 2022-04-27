CHAMPAIGN — The roster reshuffle continues for the Illinois men's basketball team.
Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have officially entered their names into the NBA draft. Both players had until this past Sunday to do so, and both are on the list of 283 players who have entered this year's draft (247 college players and 36 international players).
The NCAA deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft is June 1. Grandison and Hutcherson join Kofi Cockburn among Illini who have put their names in to try and be selected during the two-round draft that features 58 picks on June 23.
It was widely expected both Grandison and Hutcherson, both 24 years old, wouldn't return next season. Grandison started 23 games last season, averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, while injuries once again hindered Hutcherson's time at Illinois.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Hutcherson only played in three games in three seasons with the Illini, with all those appearances coming early on during the 2021-22 season.