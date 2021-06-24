CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Grandison made sure to get the full rundown of the Finnish half of his family before jumping on a Zoom call last week to discuss spending part of his summer with the Finland national basketball team in Helsinki and Japan for a pre-Olympics tournament.
It’s a fairly straightforward story for the Illinois wing who started 16 games last season in his first eligible year playing for Brad Underwood’s program.
Grandison’s mom, Carina, came to the United States from Finland during the late 1980s to get her Ph.D. in developmental psychology from Boston University.
Her path was similar to her father, Nils Mustelin, a physics professor and noted astronomer, who earned his Ph.D. in Finland before studying theoretical physics for two years at MIT during the 1960s.
“She came here with one suitcase, met my dad and stayed here,” Grandison said of his mom. “I’ve been a Finn the whole time. … For you guys, it’s a whole other new side for me, but for me it’s one thing. I’m a Finnish African-American man. It’s an opportunity for me to finally show who I really am. It’s nice to finally be seen as a more full, complete picture.”
So that was Grandison’s in for the Finnish national team. Finnish coach Henrik Dettmann reached out earlier this year to lay the groundwork for Grandison joining the team this summer. The Illini were still playing, of course, and there were lingering questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, but the opportunity was presented.
“I told him I’d talk to my people, my circle, and the staff at Illinois,” Grandison said. “I wanted to make sure it was all kosher and there were no blips about it. I’ve been communicating with him throughout the year and setting things up logistically. It came to fruition right after the season.”
Grandison left California for Helsinki with his younger brother Lucas, who will play for the U20 team, at the end of last week. The Finnish national team will practice together through next week before leaving for Japan and a training camp bubble ahead of a three-game slate from July 7-11 in Okinawa.
Grandison didn’t know any of his new Finland teammates before leaving for Helsinki. The full national team pool does boast some other U.S. college players, including a former Illinois recruiting target in Elias Valtonen. The Finnish guard played two seasons at Arizona State before leaving the program in March 2020. Brothers Erik Murphy (Florida) and Alex Murphy (Duke, Florida and Northeastern) also played in the U.S.
“This will be all new people, all new everything,” Grandison said. “It’s not summer camp. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I hope I make friends with everybody.’ I’m sure everybody will be cool, but it’s totally business. We’re going there to train together, get everybody better, represent Finland and win games.”
What isn’t new is making the trip to Finland. Grandison said his family traveled regularly to Europe when he was younger before basketball started playing a more prominent role in his life in middle school and his summer schedule quickly filled up.
“My mom is actually from a part of Finland where they speak Swedish — a language minority,” Grandison said. “My first language was actually Swedish. Now, I haven’t practiced it. If someone was talking to me, I’d know exactly what they’re saying, but I can’t think of anything myself, except a couple little phrases. Like, ‘Can I have a cookie?’ Important things when you’re a little kid in Finland.”
This trip isn’t a vacation, though. Grandison left for Finland knowing he was making the approximately 14-hour flight and roughly 5,500-mile trip to go to work.
“My mindset is I’m going here to get better and represent Finland,” Grandison said. “I hope to gain experience and knowledge that will benefit me, benefit Finland while I’m there and when I come back, benefit Illinois. I’m a sponge going there collecting information and coming back and hopefully be a better man.
“This will be a nice way for me to be on my own and really just focus solely on basketball. It’s all new — new coaches and new perspectives. Just breathe in basketball in a totally new environment that has roots tied to me. It’s a good feeling about it.”