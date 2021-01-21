CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Grandison had two assists and two rebounds by the time he was subbed out at the first media timeout Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
After 14 consecutive games with the same starting lineup, Illinois coach Brad Underwood made one small change. Grandison replaced Da’Monte Williams. It worked.
Grandison, known mostly at this point for being an energy provider and hustle-play maker, did just that. The difference was tangible. The Illini avoided the slow start that had plagued them multiple times this season — including their first matchup with Penn State — and turned an early lead into a 79-65 victory.
“It wasn’t that Da’Monte had been doing anything poorly,” Underwood said. “I thought it was just a change. … You’re always searching, and I guess you hit a little bit of a valley and you know something is not quite right and you’ve got to figure out exactly what that is. Jake’s been playing great.”
The other Illini felt the difference. Senior guard Trent Frazier was quick to point out the spark Grandison gave the team by crashing the offensive boards.
“I think he brings the same thing Da’Monte brings — high energy and capable of knocking a three-pointer down,” sophomore center Kofi Cockburn added. “He’s a really good college basketball player. He makes the right plays. Coach tells him every day in practice, ‘We need this from you.’ He comes out and he gives it.”
Grandison finished Tuesday’s win with three points, four rebounds and three assists in just 14 minutes. His playing time took a hit in the second half with the Illini holding a considerable advantage and a lingering right shoulder injury giving him trouble.
“It’s been something he tweaked in practice a little bit in terms of kind of an aggravated stinger, I guess, was the term and maybe a bruise,” Underwood said. “He just kind of aggravated that. You know how you get kind of a numb feeling? He still had ice on it.”
Grandison’s shift to the starting lineup — his first at Illinois after 51 career starts in two seasons at Holy Cross — wasn’t the only change made to the Illini rotation against Penn State. Underwood made a concerted effort to get freshman forward Coleman Hawkins in the game more, and doing so also meant the ability to play Williams back in a more natural guard position for certain stretches.
Hawkins played a career-high 14 minutes against the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-10 freshman knocked down a three-pointer and was able to match his career high of five points while setting a career high with three blocked shots.
“He’s earned it,” Underwood said of Hawkins’ expanded role Tuesday night. “You guys are going to see at some point in the not-too-distant future how good a talent Coleman Hawkins is. He’s an elite passer. I’ve said it many times. I love, love, love his skill set.
“He’s been great in practice. He comes in and is so instinctive. He’s a guy that does things you don’t coach — reaction to those blocks and getting to the ball. When he gets on the court, he does a lot of good things to help us.”
The changes Underwood made to his rotation against Penn State weren’t just made with a quick fix to the starting lineup in mind to avoid another slow start. That was important, but Underwood has made it clear he’s less inclined to care about who starts and who doesn’t and is more worried about finding the right players for the situation. That includes who comes off the bench, which is often times more of a priority for the Illini coach.
“I’ve been studying a lot of our groupings,” Underwood said. “What our best defensive group is. What our best offensive group is. Trying to play with that so we don’t get long runs against us. … It’s about trying to find that right mix.”