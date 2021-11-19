CHAMPAIGN — The way Andre Curbelo sees it, Jacob Grandison is still doing all the “glue guy” elements that turned him into an invaluable part of Illinois’ Big Ten tournament championship run once he was inserted in the starting lineup midway through the 2020-21 season.
Grandison “never takes a play off,” according to Curbelo. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing also cuts hard offensively, is always in the mix for rebounds and is always talking and active on defense.
“Being around him, it’s contagious,” Curbelo said. “When you have all those guys who bring a lot of energy like Jake, that’s contagious. Having Jake around is definitely a plus. Always.”
The way Curbelo discusses Grandison’s effect so far this season could mirror any conversations about the Oakland, Calif., native from a year ago. Because he still does plenty of the same things on the court.
But Grandison has been in a position to show more of his game this season.
Through three games, he’s hung on to the “glue guy” he developed into last season for Illinois, but tapped back into what made him a go-to offensive threat in two seasons at Holy Cross to average 15 points and 5.3 rebounds and shoot 57.1 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range through the Illini’s first three games. He’s the second-leading scorer for No. 10 Illinois (2-1) heading into next Monday’s 5:30 p.m. game against Cincinnati (3-0) as part of the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.
“To be honest, I have already been the player that I am,” said Grandison, who averaged 13.9 points in his final season at Holy Cross as the Crusaders’ leading scorer and has 921 career points in college during his stints at Illinois and Holy Cross.
“The years before I’ve been required to do other things to get on the court,” Grandison continued. “Now, I would say I’m just able to showcase it a little bit more. ... I worked a lot this offseason, though, still working in ball screens, ball handling. From experience, I’ve learned how to read defenses better. But to be honest, I’ve had the abilities that I have and have shown a little bit the first two games. I just needed the opportunity and the platform. That’s kind of been my story. Just needing a platform to prove myself.”
Grandison got that platform the first week of the season with Kofi Cockburn sidelined by suspension and both Trent Frazier and Andre Curbleo sitting out Illinois’ season opener against Jackson State on Nov. 9 with injuries. Grandison took advantage of that opportunity buoyed by improvement to his game this summer playing for the Finnish national team.
The growth Illinois coach Brad Underwood has seen in his veteran wing in the last six months is a continuation of how he acclimated and adjusted to playing at a higher level in the Big Ten last season.
Grandison played a different role during his time in Finland and Japan with the Finnish national team than he did a year ago at Illinois. The ball was in his hands more. He operated in ball screens and was more of a decision maker.
“I was, not the focus player, but I had a more significant offensive role,” Grandison said. “I think it kind of allowed me to get my engine going a little bit. Get the chains moving a little bit, if you will, in terms of playing a little bit looser than having one or two jobs to do as I did last year.”
That experience has allowed Underwood to use Grandison, who he called one of his most versatile players, in even more ways so far this season.
“He’s always going to be able to guard any wing for that matter at really any size,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that gives you that three-point shooting. Now, he’s added the ability to set a ball screen and be a pick-and-pop guy, but he’s also that guy now who can come off the ball screen. We feel pretty comfortable with him in dribble handoffs, in zoom actions and pin downs. Coming off and being able to make plays not just for himself, but for others.”