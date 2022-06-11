CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois guard Jacob Grandison became one of the more highly sought after transfers once he hit the portal earlier this month. More than 40 programs reached out to gauge his interest.
Grandison essentially had his choice of high major program, and the 6-foot-6 former Illini chose Duke. Grandison announced his commitment to first-year coach Jon Scheyer on Saturday via Instagram. Other contenders were USC, BYU, UCLA, DePaul, Arizona, Iowa State, Michigan, Kentucky and Oregon.
Grandison started 23 of 30 games in 2021-22 for Illinois and averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 41 percent from three-point range, making 55 of 134 attempts. The Oakland, Calif., native spent three seasons in Champaign, sitting out in 2019-20 after transferring from Holy Cross where he played two years for Bill Carmody.
Duke is now up to three transfers this offseason with Grandison’s commitment. Scheyer also brought in Northwestern center Ryan Young and Harvard forward Kale Catchings. All three will provide a veteran presence for an otherwise incredibly young Duke team.
The Blue Devils return just two scholarship players from last year’s 32-7 team in guards Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes. In addition to the three transfers, Scheyer added the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The seven-man class includes four five-star recruits (Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell), two four-star recruits (N-G All_State First Team selection Jaden Schutt and Tyrese Proctor) and one three-star recruit (Christian Reeves).