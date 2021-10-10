Great Scott | Oct. 10, 2021
Urban being Urban
Urban Meyer might have already worn out his welcome in Jacksonville. His Jaguars are winless through four games, and Meyer looks overwhelmed as an NFL coach. Off the field? No surprise there’s more controversy swirling. The former Ohio State coach finds himself apologizing for skipping the team flight home after a loss to the Bengals to spend a little quality time in a Columbus, Ohio, bar with a 20-something who’s clearly not his wife.
QUITE THE steal
The St. Louis Cardinals have had quite the streak of dealing away players only for them to make star turns with their new teams. Like Randy Arozarena. The 26-year-old outfielder set postseason records in 2020 with 10 home runs and 29 hits in 20 games with the Rays. Arozarena, fresh off stealing home in Tampa Bay’s ALDS Game 1 win against the Red Sox on Thursday night, is the leading AL Rookie of the Year candidate. Too bad nobody in Tampa is watching.
Costly ‘tooth aches’
Nearly 20 former NBA players were charged this week for defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan to the tune of $2.5 million with fake medical and dental expenses. No big-name stars were among the 18 players charged, but several had notable NBA careers. Tony Allen, Glen Davis, Shannon Brown and Melvin Ely were all on championship teams. All told, the 18 players charged combined to make $343 million in salary during their basketball careers.
Feel good story
Florida State football lost its first four games, but the fact McKenzie Milton has played at all is a borderline miracle. The best doctors thought they’d have to amputate Milton’s right leg three years ago after the quarterback suffered a gruesome injury. Now, the one-time Heisman Trophy hopeful at UCF has to be the top Comeback Player of Year candidate after being nominated this week.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).