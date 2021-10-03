Great Scott | Oct. 3, 2021
Fireable offenses?
Chad Lunsford coached Georgia Southern to 25 wins and three bowl appearances in his first three full seasons with the program. That didn’t stop him from losing his job. Lunsford was fired after last week’s loss to Louisiana — a third straight — by an athletic director that didn’t hire him. The combination of those losses plus nose tackle Gavin Adcock in full mullet glory surfing the top of a school bus on the way to the Louisiana game — all while chugging a beer thrown to him by a fan — gave AD Jared Benko cover to fire not his coach. It’s a wild profession.
When rivalries go wrong
The injury report after last week’s TCU-SMU game included TCU special assistant Jerry Kill. The former Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota coach suffered a concussion after he was knocked down twice on the field following the game (and once by a TCU player) during a postgame fracas after the SMU win. The Mustangs tried to plant their flag at midfield after beating their rivals. The Horned Frogs took offense. No one more than coach Gary Patterson, who went off on at length this week about the moment.
Run of all runs
The St. Louis Cardinals were in sixth place in the NL Wild Card race and had just a 2.8 percent chance to make the playoffs at the end of the first week of September. Challenge accepted. The Cardinals uncorked a 17-game winning streak — a record for a franchise that’s been in existence since 1892 — and secured a spot in the one-game wild-card showdown. It could be good news for St. Louis fans. The last time the Cardinals won the World Series (2011), they did so by finishing behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and clinching the wild card on the final day of the season. Sound familiar?
Replay review
Flummoxed by just how long the end of basketball games actually takes? Here’s some bad news. The NBA just approved a change that could make them even longer. Instant replay of out-of-bounds violations in the final 2 minutes of regulation or overtime in NBA games this season will now be sparked by a coach’s challenge instead of the referees. Coaches had that option earlier in games. Now, we’ll see if they take advantage of their new challenge opportunity to squeeze in a de-facto timeout. Surely no one will abuse this rule.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).