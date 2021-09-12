Great Scott, Sept. 12, 2021
Money maker
Confronted by a UCLA fan walking into the Rose Bowl for last week’s game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron barked out, “Bring your (butt) on in your sissy blue shirt.” A 38-27 win by the Bruins later that helped vault UCLA into the Associated Press Top 25’s latest poll, and that fan has launched a website to sell “Sissy Blue” shirts, with all of the proceeds intended to go to UCLA football players. Geaux Bruins.
Stay off social media
Patrick Reed was not one of Steve Stricker’s captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup. The former Illinois star selected six others instead, including Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele. That Reed (or whoever runs his Twitter account) liked more than a dozen tweets disparaging Stricker for the “snub” illustrates maybe why he wasn’t selected despite his past success in the event. Two words to Reed and his handlers: grow up.
RIP, Burreaux
Joe Burrow turned himself into a legend in two seasons at LSU, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2019. A legend he cemented with his “Burreaux” jersey for senior night in front of a packed Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Legend enough, apparently, to have a giraffe named after him at the Baton Rouge Zoo. Sadly, the 20-month-old giraffe Burreaux died unexpectedly Wednesday.
AT A STANDSTILL
Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. The 76ers aren’t inclined to give him away for nothing given the four years remaining on his not entirely team-unfriendly deal. The 25-year-old Simmons is a three-time NBA All-Star and a two-time NBA All-Defensive team selection. But until his skill set also includes “willing to shoot the ball — particularly on wide-open dunks” who’s actually going to want him?
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).