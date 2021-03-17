Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Foggy with rain developing this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.