CHAMPAIGN — Kendrick Green and Owen Carney Jr. added to their award haul Tuesday, with the Illinois football athletes receiving All-Big Ten honors courtesy a panel of 25 Associated Press voters.
The junior left guard Green and the senior defensive end Carney bagged AP first-team and second-team status, respectively. Green was named a consensus All-Big Ten first-teamer by conference media and coaches during the previous week, and Carney bagged consensus second-team recognition from the same parties.
Green, a Peoria native, started all eight games for the Illini (2-6), including three at center when Doug Kramer was sidelined because of either COVID-19 contact tracing or injury.
Carney also was an eight-game starter, compiling 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble. He ranked third in the Big Ten in sacks.