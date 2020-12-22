Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Kendrick Green and Owen Carney Jr. added to their award haul Tuesday, with the Illinois football athletes receiving All-Big Ten honors courtesy a panel of 25 Associated Press voters.

The junior left guard Green and the senior defensive end Carney bagged AP first-team and second-team status, respectively. Green was named a consensus All-Big Ten first-teamer by conference media and coaches during the previous week, and Carney bagged consensus second-team recognition from the same parties.

Green, a Peoria native, started all eight games for the Illini (2-6), including three at center when Doug Kramer was sidelined because of either COVID-19 contact tracing or injury.

Carney also was an eight-game starter, compiling 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble. He ranked third in the Big Ten in sacks.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

