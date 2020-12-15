CHAMPAIGN — Kendrick Green parlayed his durability, versatility and all-around solid play into top honors within the Big Ten Conference.
The guard on Tuesday received All-Big Ten first-team offense recognition from both media and coaches, making Green the first Illinois football player to be named to the offensive first team since receiver A.J. Jenkins in 2011.
Green also is the Illini's first All-Big Ten first-team offensive lineman since Martin O'Donnell in 2007.
The junior and Peoria native Green was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by media last season. He's made 32 consecutive starts on the line. Green also filled in for center Doug Kramer in two games because of COVID-19 contact tracing and for half of last week's loss to Northwestern because of an injury to Kramer.
One highlight of Green's 2020 campaign came in Illinois' Nov. 21 victory at Nebraska, when he managed to tackle two different Cornhuskers just feet apart while blocking on a screen play.
Green also organized a Black Lives Matter march that transpired in August on the Champaign-Urbana campus.
Junior running back Chase Brown garnered his first All-Big Ten honor by being named to the offensive third team by media.
A Western Michigan transfer who played in just four games last season before redshirting, Brown racked up 510 yards — fourth-most in the league — and two touchdowns on the ground this year. He eclipsed 100 rushing yards in consecutive games, at Rutgers and Nebraska, including a career-best 131 yards in the former contest.
Three Illini received All-Big Ten honorable-mention status as well: Kramer, running back Mike Epstein and tackle Vederian Lowe.
The senior Kramer was an honorable-mention pick last year. This is the first such honor for fellow seniors Epstein and Lowe.