CHAMPAIGN — Kendrick Green received several congratulatory messages when he announced his declaration for the 2021 NFL Draft via Twitter on Tuesday.
Among those to show support for Illinois’ junior left guard: Shaun Livingston, who played 14 seasons in the NBA and retired in 2019. Livingston, like Green, is a Peoria native.
“Congrats and best of luck on your journey Young King!!” Livingston tweeted at Green.
Enter Green’s brother, who replied to Livingston’s tweet with a photo of Green — at an estimated age between 5 and 7 years old — with Livingston at one of Livingston’s basketball camps.
“Everybody looked up to Shaun, all my friends growing up,” Green said Tuesday night. “He’s from the same place as us, man, and it’s possible. That’s a big reason why I always felt that it was possible for me, and I can’t wait to be that light for somebody else.”
Green’s chance to provide a beacon of hope to Peoria’s youth will come following a standout final season at Illinois.
The 22-year-old Green became a consensus All-Big Ten first-team selection and USA Today All-America second-team pick in 2020, concluding his Illini career with 32 starts. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder, who arrived in Champaign-Urbana as a defensive tackle, also moved from left guard to center when Doug Kramer missed three games this year.
Unlike Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe, all senior offensive linemen who will utilize an NCAA-provided extra year of eligibility offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Green decided his time had come to vie for a shot at the NFL.
“Most of it is just confidence in myself, and I feel like at the end of the day I wouldn’t say it was an emotional decision,” Green said.
“You have to bet on yourself at the end of the day, and I feel more than confident that I’m ready.”
Green went right to work pondering his football future after Illinois’ season-ending 56-21 loss at Penn State on Dec. 19. Green said he entered the year considering an NFL track but wasn’t set on leaving the Illini at that point.
“I thought about it after our last game against Penn State. Stayed up that night, prayed about it, talked to my family,” Green said. “I feel like all the signs were pointing to take the next step, so that’s kind of what I decided to do.”
Green said becoming an NFL talent has been his dream since he was 7 years old. If he could travel back in time and inform his 7-year-old self of his future, what would he say?
“It’d be a little bit more motivation,” Green said. “Obviously I’m proud of where I’m at, but I’ve got a lot more to go. So back to the drawing board and keep working.”
Two other Peoria natives are currently are in the NFL, both with the Chicago Bears: cornerback Sherrick McManis and defensive lineman LaCale London. The latter is on the Bears’ practice squad, and Green said he’s had conversations with London about going pro.
Green also has hit up former Illini offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, currently a starting left guard with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
“He just told me you’ve got to be a pro,” Green said. “He just told me, ‘Hard workers (are) going to make it no matter what you do in life.’ He said, ‘Sooner you realize that, the better off you’ll be in the NFL.’”
Green spent Tuesday making numerous phone calls as he takes the next steps toward turning pro.
He said he has heard from NFL types about his chances of being taken in the upcoming draft, scheduled for April 29-May 1, but declined to divulge those details.
Lovie Smith, who was fired as Illinois’ coach earlier this month and coached the Bears and Buccaneers along with other NFL coaching stints for 20 years, also offered advice to Green.
“I told him I was considering it,” Green said. “He just told me go with my gut and gather as much information.”
Green additionally conversed with new Illini coach Bret Bielema, who expressed to Green that he’d be glad to see him back at Illinois in 2021.
“We had great conversations because I was still debating for a little second there,” Green said. “When I told him my final decision, he respected it, and I think the program is going to be in great hands. ... The sky’s going to be the limit. Coach Bielema, I think he’s going to do really well.”
Green’s fellow Illinois offensive linemen were equally supportive.
“They said they’d love to have me back, but they understand at the end of the day,” Green said. “After next year, they’ll be in this position and trying to make a team, and I think everybody in that room has a possibility to do it.”
Amid all the positivity surrounding Green’s choice, there is one lingering question: What if his best-laid plans don’t pan out?
“I wouldn’t have made the jump if I wasn’t confident,” Green said. “I want to put myself in the best position possible to take care of my family, and hopefully wherever I go, I win a lot of football games and get some hardware.”