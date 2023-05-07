CHAMPAIGN — Some college basketball coaches have likened pursuing players in the transfer portal to “speed dating.”
Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood is among them.
There appears to be more to it than that for Illini women’s basketball coach Shauna Green. Just take a look at the transfer players Green has recruited to Champaign since arriving on campus more than a year ago.
Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill followed Green from Dayton to Illinois. North Carolina State transfer Genesis Bryant was a player Green recruited heavily in high school, so much so that the then-Dayton coach Green was “pissed” when the Jonesboro, Ga., native picked N.C. State above her Flyers program.
The second time was the charm with Bryant joining the Illini for a breakthrough 2022-23 season that saw Illinois return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades this past winter and finish with a 22-10 record in Green’s first year.
Camille Hobby’s path to Illinois has followed a similar pattern. The graduate transfer center is yet-another example of how Green values building long-term relationships with players, even if they start their careers elsewhere. Cook, Shoup-Hill, Bryant and Hobby were all players Green had a prior relationship with before she brought them to C-U.
The recruiting version of speed dating? Not really for Green.
“We recruited (Hobby) hard at Dayton, and obviously, we knew she was one of the top players in the country, so we knew it was going to be hard to get her,” Green told The News-Gazette. “We had a relationship with her and knew her a little bit. We weren’t as deep in the process as like a Genesis (Bryant) and someone like that where it was down to us and N.C. State, but we still recruited her, so I know her game really well. I know her as a person, and I know her family.”
Hobby, who was named Florida’s Miss Basketball in 2019 after starring at Nease High School in Jacksonville, Fla., spurned Dayton to play four seasons with the Wolfpack.
It’s hard to argue Hobby made the wrong decision, considering N.C. State qualified for the NCAA tournament three times with her on the team, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2022 and a Sweet 16 trip in 2021 with the Wolfpack also winning three ACC tournament titles and an ACC regular-season championship when Hobby was a junior.
Hobby’s senior season at N.C. State was her best one yet from an individual perspective, as the 6-foot-3 center averaged career-highs in points (8.8), rebounds (4.2) and minutes (21.3) while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and starting all 32 games for the Wolfpack. N.C. State finished 20-12 after losing to Princeton in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Green and her coaching staff had an in-house advantage this time in landing Hobby out of the portal — Bryant.
“To tell you the truth, I think with Camille, it really helped her seeing Genesis and her following how Gen had really an unbelievable (first) year here at Illinois,” Green said. “Her playing with Gen multiple years at N.C. State helped a lot, and Gen talked about kind of how it is here.
“That was a key piece in trying to get her here, because every single big in the portal — and Camille is no different — she had multiple options of a lot of really good schools that she could have picked from and for her to commit on the official visit here was a huge, huge win for us.”
Green made it clear after the Illini’s 70-56 First Four loss to Mississippi State in the NCAA tournament on March 15 that she would be targeting frontcourt help in the portal this offseason.
It was a concern all year for Green, but a lack of depth at forward really hurt late in the season with Shoup-Hill still not fully recovered from a foot injury that forced the 6-3 forward to miss four games before returning for the season-ending loss to the Bulldogs.
That All-Big Ten Second-Team forward Kendall Bostic was also hampered by a leg injury throughout Illinois’ NCAA tournament game was too much for the Illini to overcome with 6-5 Mississippi State forward/center Jessika Carter putting up 22 points, nine rebounds and four block shots to seal the Illini’s one-and-done fate in March.
Watching how that NCAA tournament game unfolded in South Bend, Ind., only reiterated what Green already knew was missing from her roster. But it was about more, as Green honed in on Hobby as the right fit for Illinois.
“Coming back to what she’ll bring, No. 1 thing is I just love that she is experienced,” Green said. Two weeks after Hobby signed a Big Ten financial-aid tender with the Illini, Illinois added another frontcourt piece in Duke reserve forward Shay Bollin to the 2023-24 roster via the portal. The 6-3 Bollin just completed her freshman season with the Blue Devils, averaging 2.4 points in eight games off the bench.
“I think that that is crucial,” the Illinois coach continued in addressing Hobby’s addition. “She can come in here. She understands what it takes to play at the highest level. She’s won an ACC title. She’s gone deep in the NCAA tournament. She knows what it’s like to play against high-level 5 players, and I just think that that experience and her want to finish off her college career — her fifth year on a high note — I just think she’s going to be really, really hungry, and I think that just feeds to everyone.”