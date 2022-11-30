CHAMPAIGN — Playing women’s college basketball games inside a cramped hotel ballroom in Las Vegas this past weekend generated plenty of negative reaction.
First-year Illinois coach Shauna Green had her program at another multi-team event tournament on the other side of the country in Daytona Beach, Fla., and said the situation was vastly different than what players and coaches from Indiana, Memphis, Auburn and St. John’s endured during the Las Vegas Invitational.
And for Green, she admitted Tuesday she has “seen everything” when it comes to different situations for women’s basketball regular-season tournaments through the years. Green’s Dayton team played one year in the Bahamas for the Junkanoo Jam where players and coaches rode a golf cart to and from games. The Flyers participated in at least one multi-team event tournament — some of which took place at junior college and NAIA gyms — in five of her six seasons as coach, with the 2020-21 season the lone exception when the COVID-19 pandemic led to condensed schedules.
Green brought the Illini — who play at Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge — back to the Daytona Beach Invitational for a second straight season this past weekend. Illinois went 1-1 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, and Green said she was happy with the experience her players had in Florida. Especially the convenience of a team hotel and arena that were located across the street.
It was a far cry from what fellow Big Ten coach Teri Moren went through with her Indiana team, though.
Moren called the the Las Vegas Invitational a subpar event, with games played on a temporary court situated on a large ballroom floor at The Mirage hotel. Spectators didn’t sit in bleachers, watching the games unfold with chairs typically reserved for a lunch set up around the court instead.
Another major issue arose on Saturday night at the tournament after Auburn forward Kharyssa Richardson was injured. Auburn’s radio announcers said during Saturday’s broadcast it took more than 40 minutes for paramedics to arrive to the court after Richardson’s injury.
“I wasn’t there so I don’t know what happened or what transpired,” Green said on Tuesday when asked to weigh in on the Las Vegas event. “I know the tournaments that we have gone to have been good and well run. And that’s what I’m concerned about. I know it will be addressed with that tournament, and I know it will never happen again because of the (negative) publicity that they have gotten.”
Green said there are more than a few considerations when selecting an MTE.
At the top of the list for Green is a “safe” environment for her players and traveling fans. The ballroom-type setup used in Las Vegas isn’t unique to the women’s game, Green said. She pointed to how similar-style courts are used on the men’s side at the the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, among others.
“As long as it’s set up right and thought through well and the environment’s good and it’s safe for the fans, I really don’t think it matters where it’s played,” Green said. “Is the floor good? The safety of our players ... do they have doctors? Do they have EMTs on site? Those are the important things. ... We’ll look next year and see what tournaments are out there and what will be the best fit for us at the given time.”