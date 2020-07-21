CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' starting offensive line is far away the most experienced group on Lovie Smith's football team. Four starters return with 125 starts combined among them in their careers.
Two of them — redshirt junior guard Kendrick Green and senior tackle Alex Palczewski — added a preseason honor to their résumé Tuesday with their inclusion on the Outland Trophy watch list. The award is presented annually to the top interior lineman (offensive linemen or defensive tackles) in the country.
Redshirt senior linebacker Jake Hansen also picked up another preseason honor Tuesday after being named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy watch list, which is presented each year to the top defensive player in the country. Hansen was previously named to the Butkus Award watch list (top linebacker) and Bednarik Award watch list (top defensive player).
Palczewski ended the 2019 season having started 36 consecutive games on the Illinois offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle missed the first game of the 2017 season with an injury otherwise he might have gone 37 of 37 in his first three years. A Mount Prospect native, Palczewski was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the media in 2018 and 2019 and an All-Big Ten Third Team pick by the conference coaches last season.
Green heads into his third season starting on the Illinois offensive line after redshirting in 2017 and making the switch from defensive tackle. The 6-4, 310-pound lineman has started all 25 games of his career, with 24 at guard and one — last year's Redbox Bowl — at center with Doug Kramer out with an injury. Green, a Peoria native, earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2019 to go with a Pro Fooball Focus honorable mention All-American honor.
Palczewski and Green's inclusion on the Outland Trophy watch list makes Illinois one of 17 programs to have two selections. Other Big Ten honorees include Minnesota guard Blaise Andries, Iowa tackles Coy Cronk and Alaric Jackson, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, tackle Thayer Munford and center Josh Myers, Michigan tackle Jalen Mayfield, Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater and Wisconsin tackle Cole Van Lanen.
Hansen, a 6-1, 225-pound linebacker, had 72 tackles, 7 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks in nine games in 2019. The Tarpon Springs, Fla., native also forced a nation-best seven fumbles before a back injury kept him out of the final four games of last season.
The Bronco Nagurski Trophy watch list includes 31 linebackers, 28 defensive backs, 23 defensive ends and 16 defensive tackles. Other players from the Big Ten included were Wisconsin defensive back Eric Burrell, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis and Neal, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Shaka Toney, Michigan defensive end Kwity Payne and Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade