CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green spent a few days in June with just the bare essentials in her new house.
Furniture?
A bed?
A TV?
None of the above.
Green slept on an air mattress, one of the few items the first-year Illinois women’s basketball coach had in her new living quarters at the time.
That has since changed.
With the family’s belongings packed into a moving truck, husband Andy and 7-year-old son Matteo made the four-hour drive from Dayton, Ohio, to Champaign on June 14 to join Green for the first time at their new home. A day later, the moving truck with everything in it arrived in town.
With Green and her family settling into their new digs, the work of rebuilding a downtrodden Illini program is fully underway for the 42-year-old Clinton, Iowa, native. Wednesday will mark 100 days on the job for Green.
“I don’t think I’ve really had time to sit and think about stuff because it’s been non-stop from putting together a staff, from obviously filling a roster. The majority of our time has gone toward the roster,” Green said from her office inside State Farm Center earlier this month. “We have five returning players from last year’s team, which they have been unbelievable. Super excited about the growth that they have made in the past couple months and them coming back this summer, and then we had to fill eight spots. We brought in eight new kids. ... The biggest thing for me right now is about cultivating our chemistry and our togetherness and trying to really set and lay the foundation for our culture.”
Illinois is in the midst of an eight-week summer workout period, which began on June 15, and will involve eight-hour weeks. It’s no doubt a vital time for a coaching staff and player group that is getting used to each other.
The five returners Green mentioned include sophomore guards Adalia McKenzie and Jayla Oden, junior forward Kendall Bostic, senior guard Jada Peebles and graduate center/forward Geovana Lopes.
Peebles’ future in C-U was the big question this offseason, as the Raleigh, N.C., native was one of six players to enter the transfer portal shortly after the 2021-22 season ended on March 3 at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. Nancy Fahey announced her retirement one day later following a 7-20 campaign with the Illini. De’Myla Brown (Houston), Aaliyah Nye (Alabama), Erika Porter (Baylor), Solape Amusan (Sacramento State) and Keanna Rembert (Charlotte) have since found new homes.
Green said she was recruiting Peebles to come to Dayton in the two-plus weeks between when the Illinois job opened up and the Flyers were still playing and when Green decided to become the Illini’s 10th-ever coach. That made convincing Peebles to stick it out at Illinois a little easier.
“I just really told her I would like for her to stay, and we had a great talk,” Green said. “It wasn’t anything earth-shattering that I told her, but I think she just felt comfortable from the little bit of a relationship we had.”
Peebles, McKenzie and Bostic return after averaging 23 or more minutes a season ago. Still, more than half of Illinois’ roster is made up of newcomers, including four transfers with junior guards Genesis Bryant (North Carolina State) and Makira Cook (Dayton) and sophomore forward Brynn Shoup-Hill (Dayton) arriving from Division I programs. Junior center Aicha Ndour joins from the junior-college ranks (Northwest Florida State).
The remaining four newcomers are freshmen (guards Camille Jackson and Kam’Ren Rhodes, forward Samantha Dewey and center Liisa Taponen).
With so much change in the program, Green decided to bring on a coaching staff familiar with her system. That meant Ryan Gensler and DeAntoine Beasley followed Green from Dayton to Illinois, while Calamity McEntire, a former Dayton assistant who worked under Vic Schaefer at Texas for the 2021-22 season, made the move from Austin, Texas, to east central Illinois.
“I knew that I wanted to bring a majority of my staff (from Dayton), and I think sometimes when you get a job like this you think, ‘I have a little more money. Should I try to bring in somebody I don’t know?’” Green said. “But I really thought about it and realized, ‘Why would I try to bring in someone else when all of these people have proven and been loyal, and I can trust them?’ We’ve done it, and we know each other. I had to go with the people I trust.”
Building that trust also extends to the Illinois fanbase.
The Illini averaged only 1,237 fans in their 15 home games last season, with two Big Ten games in February (Ohio State and Northwestern) featuring fewer than 1,000 people inside State Farm Center.
The product on the court had grown stale over the past decade. Green inherits an Illinois program that hasn’t posted a winning record since the 2012-13 team finished 19-14 in Matt Bollant’s first season. The Illini’s last NCAA tournament appearance was in 2003.
Under Fahey, Illinois went 42-99 overall and 7-77 in the Big Ten, never finishing better than 13th in the 14-team Big Ten during the Hall of Fame coach’s five seasons on the sidelines.
And yet, Green has felt a renewed sense of optimism from the fanbase in her three-plus months on the job.
“They really want the women’s team to have success,” Green said. “I feel that. There’s no doubt about it. When I talk to people, when I see people out at events and just out in the community or the messages I get, there’s definitely a re-energized feel for the program. We need to do our part and put a good product out there, but we also need an atmosphere (from the fans at home games). ... It takes both of us working together to merge that and bring that together, so we make it a good environment.”