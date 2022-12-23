CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman was sitting in the back of the press room on Wednesday afternoon at State Farm Center when Shauna Green fielded a question that literally put the first-year Illinois coach on the spot.
The inquiry went as follows: Did Green think the Illini athletic director would have expected the women’s basketball program to turn things around this quickly?
Green interjected, “Jeez, he’s right there.”
Then, Whitman said, “No, I’m back here. I’m good.”
After a brief exchange of laughter in the room, Green gave her assessment of the state of the Illinois women’s basketball program.
“I can’t get in Josh’s mind, but it’s our approach,” Green said after Illinois’ 81-46 victory against Florida Atlantic. The 35-point win against the Owls brought Illinois to 11-2 on the season. That’s the most wins the Illini program has ever had before Christmas in any season.
“I said it (in my introductory) press conference (in March), ‘We’ll be good when we’re good,’” the Illinois coach continued. “And who knows if we’re good yet, so we have an approach to us. There’s standards. There’s now belief and confidence within our team.
“Like I said, I could sit here and go on and on about how proud I am of this group because they continue every day to probably be more than what maybe I expected at this point in where we’re at. The leadership, the togetherness, the maturity level of handling our business in a professional way. How they work. How they prepare. Because all of those things make you an elite team.”
What Illinois has done in the first two months of the season has the Illini in position to have a lot to play for during the next three months.
Illinois was rated 26th in Thursday’s NET rankings, and ESPN’s Charlie Creme had the Illini in his field of 68 for the NCAA tournament as a No. 10 seed in his latest bracket released earlier this week. It’s also only Big Ten games the rest of the way for Illinois, as the program pursues what would be its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2003.
“We have a long, long ways to go,” Green said. “We probably dropped one we shouldn’t have (against) Delaware, and that’s continued to haunt me probably more than anyone else. We have to continue this momentum, continue to get better, continue to progress as a team, and as you guys know, the Big Ten is just a complete gauntlet.”
That gauntlet resumes next week. After splitting their first two Big Ten games (loss at Indiana, home win against Rutgers), the Illini will face Wisconsin (4-9, 0-2 Big Ten) on Dec. 29 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. That’s the first of 16 straight Big Ten games to close out the regular season.
“I think, at the end, we pretty much do the exact same things as what we do here,” Brynn Shoup-Hill said of what has translated from Dayton to Illinois. Shoup-Hill, followed Green from the Flyers to the Illini in the offseason as a transfer addition, one of three key transfers on this season’s roster.
“Coach Green and also Makira (Cook) from a player’s standpoint does a great job of telling people the expectations,” the sophomore forward continued, “and I think pretty much the standards that we had at Dayton have carried over here, and we’ve been able to have success.”
Cook has been forced into a bystander role the past two games, though. Still, it hasn’t caused Illinois to skip a beat. With the Illini’s leading scorer unable to play due to an illness, Green has found a way to make things work. Depth was initially a major concern of Green’s going into her first season in Champaign.
Illinois has turned that weakness into a strength, mostly by having a seven-to-eight player rotation that Green has a lot of trust in to deliver.
Cook’s absence in Sunday’s win at Missouri led to Genesis Bryant, Adalia McKenzie, Jada Peebles, Kendall Bostic and Shoup-Hill combining to score 72 of the Illini’s 76 points. That same group netted a total of 60 points in Wednesday’s rout of Florida Atlantic. Bryant, of course, stole the show with a triple-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
While that five-player unit has carried a heavy burden the past two games, Green has been impressed by one player who’s seen her role change from regular starter to first player off the bench in 5-foot-6 sophomore guard Jayla Oden.
“She’s shooting the ball and she’s playing hard,” Green said of Oden, who went for 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in the win versus the Owls on Wednesday. Oden was 5 of 11 from the field. “(There) was that play where she dove on the floor and made some sort of hustle play. That’s what I want her to do. That’s what I want the whole team to do. We celebrate those plays. I’ve been really, really on her about that. ... She had a great week of practice. I think the past two games have been some of her best games.”