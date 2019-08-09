Friday morning started off with a cup of the all-famous Italian cappuccino accompanied by a complimentary hotel breakfast on the rooftop deck.
Without a doubt, this was the best breakfast view I’ve experienced ... besides being at home looking out the window at a cornfield, of course. After breakfast, I took a quick trip to the Piazza Del Duomo, home of the Florence Cathedral and other landmark buildings. Here, I was told that I was standing amongst not only one of the most visited places in Europe, but also in the entire world. After checking out the Duomo, I headed down the way to see Palazzo Vecchio, a political town hall displaying a 311-foot high bell tower — at least according to Wikipedia. I finished up my morning with a little more sightseeing, making sure to take in the beautiful view of the Arno River.
One of the most remarkable parts of the day came on the walk back from our pregame meal. The group I was with was abruptly stopped on the street by a man named Tony, who we came to find out owned the restaurant nearby. He stopped us after seeing that we were wearing Illinois basketball gear and showed us a picture of himself with our SID, Derrick Burson, and our strength and conditioning coach, Adam Fletcher, from the night previous. Tony told us the special bond that they had made that night during dinner and said it would have an everlasting impact on his life.
Well, the game Friday night in Livorno was a warm one. Walking into the concrete-seated arena from the 95-degree weather outside, there was absolutely no change in temperature. It was almost as if we were playing in an 8,000-square foot dry sauna with no ventilation. At halftime, we actually went outside to cool off instead of going into the locker room.
Nonetheless, the Livorno All-Stars were a well-balanced squad that put up a a strong fight throughout the first half. After the halfway point, our defense carried us and we took a commanding lead that finished in a 107-74 victory. Tevian Jones played great on both sides of the ball and brought alive the crowd with three jaw-dropping dunks.