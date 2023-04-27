We’re here at the NFL draft in Kansas City, Mo.
At Main and Pershing.
The signage on the giant stage makes it clear what is going to happen the next three days. Thirty-two teams selecting 259 players.
Of course, the reason I am here is to check out the destination for Illinois star Devon Witherspoon. The All-American cornerback could go as soon as pick No. 6 to Detroit. We’ll see.
Co-pilot Joey Wright did a bang-up job traversing Illinois and Missouri. Drive time: Six hours. We arrived mid-afternoon in the Fountain City and went directly to Union Station, the site of the festivities.
Other than the players and the league officials, nobody is getting close to the venue until fans are allowed in Thursday late afternoon. There is a rumor that 300,000 are expected. To watch Roger Goodell and pals read off names. Too bad there isn’t a game this weekend to go along with it.
It will be a much different experience than the last draft I attended in 1996 when Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice were picked second and third overall, respectively. That was in New York.
The Westin is serving as host in KC.
It’s a bit on the pricey side, so we found accommodations with my niece and her awesome family in Overland Park, Kan. Much more fun. Remind me to tell you about the barbecue. Yum. Please send money (souvenirs to buy) and a cell phone that holds its charge longer.
All the best, Bob A.