CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois women's basketball coach Theresa Grentz was announced Saturday as one of 13 people set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Grentz, who last coached at Lafayette from 2015-17, spent the majority of her coaching career at Rutgers and Illinois. Grentz coached 19 seasons at Rutgers from 1977-95 and led the Scarlet Knights to the 1982 AIAW national championship, three NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and two trips to the Elite Eight.
Grentz then spent the next 12 seasons at Illinois, coaching the Illini from 1996-2007. Illinois won the 1997 Big Ten title during her tenure and also made back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in 1996 and 1997.
Grentz also coached in the USA Basketball system and was on the bench as coach for a gold medal at the 1990 FIBA World Championships and a bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Saturday's announcement of her coming Hall of Fame honor will make Grentz a two-time inductee. She was previously inducted in 2014 along with her teammates from Immaculata College. Grentz and the "Mighty Macs" won three AIAW national championships from 1972-74. Grentz was a three-time First Team All-American at Immaculata and had her No. 12 jersey retired by the school.