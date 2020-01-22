CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Alan Griffin apologized in person to Sasha Stefanovic after he stepped on the Purdue guard's chest in the first half of Tuesday night's game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Griffin followed up with a full statement early Wednesday evening.
"I sincerely apologize for my actions toward Sasha Stefanovic during last night's game," Griffin's note he posted to social media began. "What happened was out of character and does not reflect who I am as a person. Sasha was kind enough to allow me to meet him after the game to offer my apologies.
"To Sasha, Coach (Matt) Painter, the rest of the Purdue team, my coaches, teammates and Illini Nation, I am deeply sorry that this incident caused a distraction in what was otherwise a great night for our team. I promise to Coach (Brad) Underwood and my teammates that I will be more mindful in the future."
Griffin was ejected with 12 minutes, 18 seconds to play in the first half of Tuesday's game. Illinois was able to withstand a Purdue run after the ejection, with momentum flipping in the Boilermakers' favor, and turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 17-point road win.
"We don't condone any of that," Underwood said about Griffin's actions after the game. "That's not part of anything we're trying to do in our program."