CHAMPAIGN — Illinois managed to pull Alan Griffin out of New York when it recruited the 6-foot-5 guard out of Archbishop Stepinac. Now, Griffin is headed back to the east coast.
Griffin committed to a transfer to Syracuse on Saturday night per multiple sources and took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon as follow-up confirmation. The now former Illini guard announced his intent to transfer from Illinois last month and chose the Orange over the likes of Arizona, Dayton and Miami.
"Just speaking with coach (Jim) Boeheim, he was straight up and told me how things are going to go and I’m willing to do those things," Griffin told 247Sports' Evan Daniels. "It’s what I wanted to do, and both our plans matched up."
Griffin averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds during his sophomore season with the Illini. He shot 48.6 percent overall and was Illinois' top three-point shooter, knocking down 41.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.