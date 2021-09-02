CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois volleyball team left Milwaukee last weekend with three wins.
A five-set, come-from-behind victory against UC Santa Barbara from the talent-rich Big West Conference and then sweeps of Milwaukee and Valparaiso. Enough went right, clearly, for the Illini to return to Champaign with a 3-0 record before playing consecutive matches this weekend on Friday night and Saturday afternoon against No. 11 Washington and Colorado, respectively, at Huff Hall as part of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.
Middle blocker Kennedy Collins earned MVP honors in Milwaukee, finishing with an efficient 32 kills and nine blocks in 11 sets played. Setter Diana Brown and outside hitter Jessica Nunge were also named to the all-tournament team.
And a strong serving game — 29 aces for the Illini compared to getting aced just five times — made a significant difference.
But it wasn’t quite the weekend the Illini had in mind in terms of how they played. A win was a win — three in this case — but Brown said there was only one word used to describe the weekend in Milwaukee from an execution standpoint when the team discussed the three wins.
Gross.
“It didn’t feel great,” Brown said. “Our practices felt pretty good, and then something would happen.
“I would run into (libero Taylor Kuper), and that wouldn’t happen in practice, but it happened in the game. Things came out in the game that didn’t happen in practice, and it was gross. We also talked about volleyball is not pretty all the time. It can be ugly, and you can still win. At the end of the day, the only stat that really matters is the ‘W.’”
That Illinois managed three wins despite an inefficient showing in Milwaukee underlined the team’s resolve. The Illini managed just two sets with a hitting percentage higher than .300 — including the decisive fifth set against UCSB — and had six of 11 below .200.
Room for improvement for certain despite the final outcome.
“It was really good to see them battle through when we had to and score points when we had to,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I think we can play a lot cleaner, but that usually comes with the territory of playing first weekend matches, which is why you set those up so you can see those things.”
Brown is in her fourth season at Illinois and third as the team’s starting setter after redshirting behind eventual gold medalist Jordyn Poulter in 2018. The Columbus, Ohio, native knew the first weekend of the season doesn’t always go as planned. Expected some struggles even though the Illini returned most of their rotation intact.
Brown leaned on the scouting report and her experience as the weekend progressed.
“I just get reminded of the things I was told by our coaches and to go back to my 12 years of playing volleyball,” Brown said. “All of us knew we were good enough to be in that game. We’re good enough to win. We just have to put it together.”
Communication on the court was something both Brown and outside hitter Raina Terry said needed improvement from the opening weekend.
“Communication skills were not fantastic,” Brown said. “It’s weird because our communication skills in practice are fantastic. That might just be because the gym is silent and everyone can hear us.
“My hitters, I feel like I have full confidence in all of them, but it felt like almost they didn’t have full confidence in themselves. Just keep on reminding them that they’re here for a reason and they’re on the court for a reason and just do what we train every single day.”
Terry finished the weekend with a team-high 37 kills and tied Kuper with a team-high seven aces. Her efficiency, though, mirrored most of her teammates. Room to improve ahead of a big weekend.
“The whole point of preseason is to get little things you need to work on still,” Terry said. “We’ve been working really hard in the gym in practice, and I think that definitely played off and allowed us to really fight it out with those teams. Yeah, they’re not in the Big Ten, but they were still really good teams. … Playing a big team like (Washington), it’s definitely show us a lot of our strengths, and it’s also going to show us a lot of our weaknesses that we really need to work on throughout the season.”