MAHOMET — Jama Grotelueschen is one of many Mahomet-Seymour graduates who lays claim to being positively affected or influenced by Jim Risley.
The man whose name is attached to the Bulldogs’ weight room was the M-S girls’ track and field coach when Grotelueschen was a prep athlete on that team.
“He is the reason I’m coaching today,” the 1994 M-S alumna said. “He was a great mentor to me and really inspired me to want to pay it forward.”
Grotelueschen already was doing that during the last two school years with the junior high track and field program.
Now, she’s adding high school girls’ cross-country to her list of coaching responsibilities.
Grotelueschen was tabbed on June 22 to take over the Bulldogs’ female distance runners, replacing Kristin Allen in the role. Allen stepped aside after two seasons in charge to spend more time with her family.
“It was never on my radar to coach,” said Grotelueschen, who has a professional background in financial planning. “On a whim, I decided I would like to try and help young runners.”
Grotelueschen was part of the M-S distance program when she was in high school. She said her experience going from “the last finisher on the team” to a “fairly successful” runner is something she’d like to pass along to current Bulldogs.
Grotelueschen’s son, M-S sophomore-to-be Hayden Grotelueschen, also is a member of the Bulldogs boys’ cross-country team. The elder Grotelueschen additionally has a daughter in junior high and a fourth-grader “who has to run” because, as Grotelueschen said jokingly, “it’s an unwritten rule in our house.”
Grotelueschen is taking over a girls’ program with significant potential, should the 2020 season occur as planned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulldogs graduated no one from a roster that placed 18th at last season’s Class 2A state meet, led by 2018 News-Gazette All-Area first team pick Elizabeth Sims and 2019 top state placer Klein Powell.
The M-S girls’ junior-high program also is coming off an eighth-place effort in the 2019 IESA Class 3A state meet. Freshman-to-be Ava Boyd was the outfit’s No. 2 runner in that race.
“They’re just a phenomenal group,” Grotelueschen said. “I also feel so incredibly lucky to work with this group. They’ve kept their wits about them through all of this.”
Even with those past positive results, Grotelueschen said she isn’t placing exceptional hopes upon her new charges.
“With everything going on in the world, I really want to focus on emotional health and not put too much pressure on the girls,” Grotelueschen said. “I do have expectations, but I want to make sure we don’t overwhelm them.”
Cross-country running at M-S has changed quite a bit since Grotelueschen wore a Bulldogs uniform, she said.
It’s more competitive now. The Bulldogs boasted just a single coach for both their boys and girls. And the girls ran just 2 miles instead of today’s 3.
“I just have a lot of different perspectives, being a former runner and currently a jogger,” Grotelueschen said. “As a parent, I also know how parents feel: They want the best for their athletes.”
And Grotelueschen has had the chance to get the best from many different types of athletes. The junior high girls’ track and field program alone, Grotelueschen said, had 90 individuals participating last season.
“We definitely have a lot of interest,” Grotelueschen said. “I want to try to bridge the gap between junior high and high school and help them work more seamlessly together.”