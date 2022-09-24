CHAMPAIGN — During Ron Guenther’s 20-year stretch as Illinois athletic director, he got plenty done.
The Memorial Stadium renovation, Eichelberger Field, the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration Building, the Demirjian Golf Facility, the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, the Atkins Tennis Center, the UI Outdoor Track and Field Stadium, the Irwin Indoor Football Practice Facility, the Irwin Academic Center and the Ubben Basketball Practice Facility all happened during his watch.
“We were facility-poor back when I got the job,” Guenther said Friday afternoon at the Bielfeldt Building. “We did it, and we didn’t go into debt. We had a deficit in 1991-92 that had to be cleaned up as well.”
One item he considered, but never got to, was establishing an athletics Hall of Fame.
“We talked about it,” Guenther said. “The reasons we delayed on it was there were so many other things we needed at the time.
“The groundwork for it was all set. The possible committee was all set. We also had gone through every sport trying to figure out who might be the best candidates. Our team thought about it and just never pulled the trigger.”
In a twist, one of his proteges, current Illini athletic director Josh Whitman, established the Hall of Fame.
And one of Whitman’s congratulatory calls was to Guenther, a member of the 2022 class. He was officially inducted on Friday night during a ceremony at State Farm Center, one of 15 former Illini athletes, coaches or administrators to go in the hall.
How did Guenther react to the news?
“Obviously, we’re overwhelmed and also very honored and privileged,” he said. “It’s something you think about, but you don’t know if it will ever happen. It was great.”
Guenther had an all-star cast of supporters in Champaign-Urbana this week for his induction, including Hall of Famers Dick Butkus and Jim Grabowski. Former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany and ex-Illini football coach Ron Zook, who led the team to the 2008 Rose Bowl, were here, too.
During his tenure, Guenther watched a tight end play for Ron Turner’s football team who would someday become the school’s athletic director: Whitman.
“He’s off to a terrific start,” Guenther said. “I’m very fond of our director. He’s got a plan. He’s sticking with the plan.”
They talk, but not often.
“Only when we feel like we have something to talk about,” Guenther said. “I’m very proud of the job he’s done.”
While he was in law school, Whitman worked as an intern with the athletic department.
“He was a very bright guy and I said, ‘Hey, are you sure you want to be a part of this?’” Guenther said.
Whitman became the athletic director at two Division III schools before returning to Illinois in 2016.
“He definitely had a desire and passion,” Guenther said “Of course, the passion is Illinois. But he had desire to become athletic director. You know your alma mater.”
When he sat in Whitman’s chair, Guenther kept a short list of coaching candidates for all sports.
“There were some awfully good hires. I think the staff I worked with did a really good job in their sport areas as we tried to identify possible fits for this institution,” Guenther said. “I’m pretty proud of the group we brought in here.
“You always make some mistakes, but I don’t dwell on them. If it doesn’t work out, you make another change, but you don’t like to do that.”
Zook got caught up in the changeover as Mike Thomas replaced Guenther in 2011 as athletic director. Guenther would have retained Zook.
Guenther stays in touch with his former coaches.
“We were all trying to do the same thing” Guenther said, “and that was win as many games as we could for Illinois.”
After leaving Illinois is 2011, Guenther went to work for Delany, serving as an advisor dealing mostly with football. When Delany retired, new commissioner Kevin Warren asked Guenther to continue in his conference role.
Guenther works with the officiating group.
He also is a liaison to the football and basketball coaches.
Yes, he has heard from Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
“I talk to Coach here,” Guenther said. “He’s the best. Every Saturday, there is a call or two that’s not going to go your way. What you’ve got to remind them of is how many calls you got away with the other way. It balances out.”
Guenther likes seeing Bielema in charge of football at his alma mater. The two got to know each other because of ties to longtime Wisconsin coach and AD Barry Alvarez.
“I think he’s a great fit for us,” Guenther said. “Very pleased with the way he’s gotten this thing started. I can’t say enough good things about Coach B.”
Guenther is not going to pull strings for his alma mater.
When it comes to the teams in the league, he is neutral.
The job keeps Guenther, who turns 77 on Oct. 3, involved in sports.
“I would tell anybody my age to stay as active as you can,” Guenther said. “What’s better than nine big television sets with nine games going on at once?”
He is doing what he did at Illinois for 20 years, watching football games. Instead of having one to follow, he has 14.
While at Illinois, Guenther famously watched the games near the top of the stadium.
“I think anybody in that position, if they’re not pacing, they are thinking about pacing,” he said.
When Guenther retired as athletic director, the Big Ten had 12 schools.
Now, with the additions of Maryland and Rutgers, it sits at 14. In two years, the Big Ten grows to 16 when Southern California and UCLA join.
“It’s a whole new deal,” he said. “I’m watching it. I’m not sure I’m in favor of it, but I am also not in control of it.”
The expansion has spurred Big Ten revenue growth to record levels. That works well as coaches salaries continue to climb.
“It’s almost beyond my comprehension,” Guenther said.
He didn’t expect $1 million coordinators or even head coaches making that much. Turner was paid $400,000 his first year at Illinois in 1997, 25 years ago. Bielema is making 10 times that amount.
“It’s all been driven by the market place,” Guenther said.