CHAMPAIGN — A frontcourt player remained a transfer portal priority for Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood even after landing Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask earlier this month.
Where that pursuit would take the Illini was the question. A center to challenge Dain Dainja? Or a more versatile player suited for multiple roles?
Illinois went with the latter and officially signed Oregon transfer Quincy Guerrier on Wednesday after he committed Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward out of Montreal played for the Ducks the past two seasons after starting his college basketball career with two seasons at Syracuse.
"The addition of Quincy gives us a frontcourt player with tremendous versatility," Underwood said in a statement. "He has the size and skill to play anywhere on the front line and is effective at both ends of the court. He's a young man we've known about since high school and had on our campus. I have always been a big fan of his game. He has tremendous experience competing at the highest level, playing for two great coaches in Dana Altman and Jim Boeheim."
Guerrier averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds last season at Oregon. He's played in 131 career games combined with the Orange and Ducks and has averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for his career. His most productive season came in the 2020-21 season at Syracuse with averages of 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds.
"Quincy was a prolific rebounder at Syracuse and grew his game at Oregon, making 50 or more threes each of the last two years," Underwood said. "His ability to play on the perimeter as well as be a high-level rebounder is a great combination to have. We are excited to add another veteran player who knows what it takes to be successful at this level and can provide leadership in the locker room."
Guerrier is one of three incoming transfer at Illinois for the 2023-24 season. Domask and Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon both committed and signed two weeks ago. With scholarships held for Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins while they go through the NBA draft process, the Illini have one open scholarship remaining for a transfer point guard.
A possibility to fill that veteran point guard? RayJ Dennis. The 6-2, 185-pound Dennis, who has 1,509 points already in his college career, announced in late March he would enter the NBA draft, but the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year last season at Toledo announced on Wednesday on social media he would enter the transfer portal if he decides to not stay in the NBA draft.
Dennis is an Illinois native, starring in high school at Oswego East before he started his college career at Boise State. He played two seasons with the Broncos, making 40 starts to go along with averaging 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Those numbers increased dramatically the past two seasons at Toledo, where Dennis averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists with the Rockets. He was a 37 percent three-point shooter and 77 percent free throw shooter last season at Toledo, with the Rockets finishing 27-8 and reaching the NIT.