CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ top-ranked defense has bolstered its reputation in the second half of games this season.
Opposing teams have been held scoreless in 13 of 16 third and fourth quarters. Scored just 17 total points after halftime in eight games.
Like Saturday at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers actually scored a first-half touchdown and had some success running what Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters calls “designers of the week.”
The second half in Lincoln, Neb.? Zero points and just 29 yards of total offense.
“Halftime adjustments are real,” Walters said. “Obviously, those are all for naught if the guys who are playing don’t recognize sets, recognize motions, recognize down and distance and are able to recall things that have happened earlier in the game.”
The Illinois defense was expecting to see some new looks from the Nebraska offense in last Saturday’s game. Both teams were coming off a bye week. That gave the Cornhuskers and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple extra time to come up with some wrinkles to attack an Illini defense that ranks first nationally in 10 different statistical categories, including scoring defense (8.9 points allowed per game) and total defense (224.5 yards allowed per game).
Nebraska hit some big plays early in the passing game. Quarterback Casey Thompson connected with Chancellor Brewington for a 45-yard completion, Alante Brown on a 32-yard pass and Travis Vokolek for a 56-yard strike and what would be the Cornhuskers’ only touchdown of the game.
“The first two drives, I feel that’s us getting a feel of them,” Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton said. “We know every team is going to come out and give us their best the first two drives trying to prove a point and trying to get the momentum swing. Once we settle down, calm down and play football, we’re a pretty good team.”
So Illinois made its adjustments Saturday with the understanding of what Nebraska was trying to do offensively. It’s a team effort from the defensive staff, with outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane in the press box and Walters, inside linebackers coach Andy Buh, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison on the sideline.
“You go back at halftime and reaffirm the things you’ve been talking about on the sideline in between series, and then our guys go out and recognize, have recall and go execute in the second half,” Walters said. “I think that has been huge for us. It’s been very beneficial. Like I’ve been saying all year, this is the best program in terms of communication and identifying accurate information in-game that I’ve been around.”
Illinois’ halftime adjustments aren’t so much sweeping changes in response to what the opposing offense showed in the first two quarters. It’s more a reaffirmation of what the base defense can accomplish when it’s run correctly.
“Throughout the game, people can get kind of itchy and ready to make a play, so they might forget their technique for a play and might give up something,” Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. said. “Something small, but it can give up a big play. The smallest thing that’s given up, we’re in the locker room at halftime talking about it so it doesn’t happen again.”
There’s not a need, then, to make all that many major changes.
“Sometimes, people can over adjust,” Kane said. “They get away from stuff. If you just do your fundamentals better, you can handle all that stuff. That’s the emphasis we have. I don’t know how much we’ve actually changed. It’s just emphasizing what we need to do better within the fundamentals of the calls.”