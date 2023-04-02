TOLONO — Scott Hamilton has plenty of stories he can share about Dave Fink.
The two have worked together within the Unit 7 School District since 1994, when Hamilton became Unity football’s head coach.
Fink soon joined Hamilton’s staff as an assistant, beginning in 1997 after keeping statistics for a few years prior, and eventually ascended to the defensive coordinator position he holds to this day.
“One of Dave’s classic lines to (offensive coordinator Tony Reetz) and I is always, ‘Score more points, fellas,’” Hamilton said. “And we always follow up with, ‘Dave, if you just put up a shutout, we would’ve never lost.’”
“The defense may not always put up a shutout, but more often than not, they give up very few points and keep us in the game,” Reetz added. “Oftentimes we eventually find a way to score and win.”
Fink isn’t just a football coach, though. Although a fair portion of his identity to the outside world is steeped in that job.
“Dave’s a guy that has had some passions over the years,” Hamilton said. “He got into a real big kick where he was going to canoe from his hometown in Onarga all the way down the Mississippi (River) to the Gulf of Mexico. ... He’s all tatted up, (and) he loves showing off his tattoos. I’m guessing he’s going to go long-sleeve shirt and a tie on Saturday.”
Saturday indeed called for some more formal attire.
Because it marked the day Fink was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“Very deserving,” said Hamilton, a 2017 inductee into the same Hall of Fame. “He does so many things things for our school, our program. It’s just great to recognize people who maybe don’t get it on Saturday mornings in the newspaper.”
Hamilton has led Unity football to six IHSA state runner-up trophies. Fink was right there alongside Hamilton for each one — if not physically on the sideline, then working up inside or on top of a press box.
“He would tell you it was a different transition from being down on the field and caught up in the emotion,” Hamilton said. “Early on, I think he still would yell stuff out to the kids the way he would on the field. People would turn around and look at him and be like, ‘Why are you yelling that?’
“Now, it’s become much more of, this is my plan, how is it working. He’s been more analytic in things.”
Proof is in the pudding
In the Rockets’ six seasons of reaching state championship games in 2000, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2021, Fink’s defense permitted an average of 16.3, 17.9, 20.5, 18.9, 22.9 and 14.3 points per game.
“His defenses always are so difficult to get big plays against,” said Shawn Skinner, the St. Joseph-Ogden coach whose Spartans battle Unity in the Illini Prairie Conference. “You might be able to get yards here and there, but for the most part, you can’t get splash plays on them.
“He is clearly a good teacher, and that’s reflected in how his players are rarely out of position and they do their jobs well.”
Logan Patton coaches the Unity defensive line under Fink’s direction. Patton said Fink is capable of displaying great control over the Rockets’ defense while also allowing for Patton and other assistant coaches to let their voices be heard.
“He does a great job of taking our input and letting us do our work to make the defense the best we can,” Patton said. “Coach Fink is such a student of the game. He is always working toward what the best scheme is, week in and week out.”
Hamilton said Fink is hard at work come 9 a.m. every Sunday morning during a Unity football season, with Reetz adding that the results of Fink’s efforts in the fall are clear for all around him to see.
“At every Sunday night coaches’ meeting, he comes in with more information than any of us,” Reetz said. “He already has a blueprint for what (opponents) do and how he wants to try and stop it.
“Once we get in-game, he has the ability to think and act very quickly about what the other team is doing to hurt us. ... But he usually knows what they are going to try next.”
Patrick Striegel, a 15th-year assistant who works with the secondary on Hamilton’s staff, said he felt he was an “offensive-minded coach” when he started with the Rockets. But working with Fink changed that.
“I developed into a defensive-minded secondary coach thanks to Coach Fink’s defensive leadership,” Striegel said. “Dave is a passionate, dedicated and intelligent coach.”
Monticello coach Cully Welter and his Sages have offered Fink’s defenses some of their toughest assignments within the Illini Prairie Conference in recent years.
“Unity’s defense is always sound, physical and disciplined in their techniques. They are never out of position,” Welter said. “Coach Fink has not only done a great job as a coordinator for more than two decades, (but) he is as loyal as they come. And there is no greater attribute in an assistant coach.”
More than a football coach
Fink has been married to his wife Lisa for nearly 28 years. The couple has two daughters, Kelsey and Kaitlyn, who are Unity graduates.
Dave Fink served as science teacher for each of his children at one time. He began teaching at the junior high school in Unit 7 Schools before shifting to the high school, and he now is the department chair.
Lisa Fink said some of Dave’s non-Unity football interests include hiking, grilling, University of Illinois athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals.
“Dave has become one of my closest friends over the last 15 years,” Striegel said. “When I was single, Dave and his wife would have me over for dinner multiple times a week and look out for me.”
Reetz recalls the immediate response of Fink and some other Rockets coaches when a tree fell on Reetz’s garage during a past thunderstorm.
“Dave and a few other coaches were at my house early the next morning with a chainsaw, and we had the tree cut and stacked before noon,” Reetz said. “We are always there for each other, good times and bad.”
Plenty of good times have happened for Fink when it comes to Unity football. The IHSFCA Hall of Fame induction joins that list.
Hamilton pondered prior to Saturday’s ceremony at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign how Fink might celebrate his accomplishment afterward.
“He loves the victory cigar, and my guess on Saturday night is we’ll have a victory cigar,” Hamilton said. “He’s been doing that before Joe Burrow was born, to be honest. That’s how old he and I have gotten.”
Hamilton remembers receiving a phone call informing him that he’d been selected as a 2017 IHSFCA Hall of Fame inductee. He was excited to find out that Fink also answered such a call.
“I found out he was going into the Hall of Fame way before him, so I had to keep it quiet,” Hamilton said. “Just really happy for him and appreciative of what our friendship is ... and what he’s done for me running the program.”