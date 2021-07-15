CHAMPAIGN — Start making your pre-Thanksgiving plans now, Illinois fans. The schedule is set for the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
Illinois will face Cincinnati at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at T-Mobile Center. The 8 p.m. nightcap will pit Kansas State against Arkansas. The consolation and championship games will take place the next day.
The Illini have had an offseason of change — both to their roster and coaching staff — but return several key players from last year's 24-7 team that won the Big Ten tournament title, finished No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season and earned a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament.
That group of returning Illinois players could also feature All-American center Kofi Cockburn, who is set to announce his college basketball home for the 2021-22 season Friday. His return to Champaign should propel the Illini back into preseason top 10 consideration.
Cincinnati went through a significant change of its own this offseason, with coach John Brannen fired and Wes Miller hired out of UNC Greensboro as his replacement. The Bearcats went 12-11 last season, return their Nos. 2-4 scorers and also add six transfers for the 2021-22 campaign.
2021 Hall of Fame Classic
Semifinals – Monday, Nov. 22
5:30 p.m. – Cincinnati vs. Illinois (ESPNU)
8:00 p.m. – Arkansas vs. Kansas State (ESPN2)
Finals – Tuesday, Nov. 23
6:00 p.m. – Consolation Game (ESPNEWS)
8:30 p.m. – Championship Game (ESPN2)