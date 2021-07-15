gill golf

University of Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood is interviewed by the media at the annual Kendall Gill golf outing at the UI Orange and Blue Course in Savoy on Monday, July 12, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Start making your pre-Thanksgiving plans now, Illinois fans. The schedule is set for the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.

Illinois will face Cincinnati at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at T-Mobile Center. The 8 p.m. nightcap will pit Kansas State against Arkansas. The consolation and championship games will take place the next day. 

The Illini have had an offseason of change — both to their roster and coaching staff — but return several key players from last year's 24-7 team that won the Big Ten tournament title, finished No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season and earned a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament.

That group of returning Illinois players could also feature All-American center Kofi Cockburn, who is set to announce his college basketball home for the 2021-22 season Friday. His return to Champaign should propel the Illini back into preseason top 10 consideration.

Cincinnati went through a significant change of its own this offseason, with coach John Brannen fired and Wes Miller hired out of UNC Greensboro as his replacement. The Bearcats went 12-11 last season, return their Nos. 2-4 scorers and also add six transfers for the 2021-22 campaign.

2021 Hall of Fame Classic

Semifinals – Monday, Nov. 22

5:30 p.m. – Cincinnati vs. Illinois (ESPNU)

8:00 p.m. – Arkansas vs. Kansas State (ESPN2)

Finals – Tuesday, Nov. 23

6:00 p.m. – Consolation Game (ESPNEWS)

8:30 p.m. – Championship Game (ESPN2)

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

