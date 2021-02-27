URBANA — Friday night’s Big 12 boys’ basketball game between Champaign Central and Urbana wasn’t featured on any TV channel.
But with the implementation of the IHSA’s COVID-19 timeout system — a stoppage is required at each quarter’s first dead ball after the 5-minute mark, to allow mask-wearing athletes a breather — it can feel like high-schoolers are experiencing something more often seen in the college and pro ranks.
“I love having that extra TV timeout,” Central coach Jeff Finke said. “We’re getting now, finally, to the point where we can adjust in timeouts.”
That showed against the Tigers, as the Maroons went on two separate scoring binges after the third and fourth quarters’ under-5 timeouts en route to a 48-45 road victory.
“We’re starting to go on a little run,” said Henry Hamelberg, Central’s senior combo guard, who scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. “Urbana, they haven’t won a game yet, but coming in in that kind of environment is a tough challenge because everybody knows each other. ... It’s good to get that win. I’ve never won here, ever.”
Now he has. The Maroons (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) are achieving quite a bit away from home during their condensed 2021 season. Three of their triumphs have happened outside Champaign, including Wednesday’s 57-55 overtime victory over Peoria Manual, the eighth-ranked team in Class 3A.
Post-timeout runs allowed Central to spoil senior night for the Tigers (0-6, 0-6), who entered halftime with a 24-21 advantage that they extended to 31-23 early in the third quarter.
But consecutive field goals by Hamelberg and senior Nate Allen (10 points) followed by a three-pointer from junior Dwayne Hubbard (nine points) pushed the Maroons ahead 32-31 going into the final period.
Tigers coach Verdell Jones Jr. cited “the fatigue factor” as a key reason his players faltered. Urbana pressed defensively throughout the first half, and that proved especially effective when Central senior Isaiah Roosevelt rolled his ankle early and didn’t return. The hosts, however, couldn’t maintain that pace.
“It hurts, because that was a winnable game,” Jones said. “We had control of it. But I think what happens, sometimes when you’re struggling to get there ... in the back of your mind you’re like, ‘Man, are we going to do it? Is something going to happen?’ That’s the next step we have to make.”
Tigers senior star Jermale Young Jr. (13 points) picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter. Even so, Urbana responded to the Maroons’ with back-to-back threes from junior Jermontre Young (17 points) and sophomore Gideon Kapongo to restore the Tigers’ lead at 37-36. But when the fourth quarter’s under-5 timeout concluded, Central again ramped up its offensive intensity. Hamelberg scored seven points in the final quarter.
Allen finished with 10 rebounds to procure a double-double, while seniors Judd Wagner (eight rebounds) and Diego Sanchez (seven rebounds) also aided the Maroons’ 31-22 edge on the glass.
“A lot of us have been playing with each other since freshman year,” Hamelberg said. “We might not have four 6-9 dudes who can dunk, but we have good team chemistry.”
Wagner, Allen, Roosevelt, Sanchez and Hamelberg is, according to Finke, “probably the most connected five that we’ve had.”
“In terms of no weak links and they all play together and do a good job,” Finke said, “yeah, they keep us in games.”