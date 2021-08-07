Hamer's hire continues staff overhaul
New faces. Old faces in new places. Brad Underwood’s coaching staff has gone through a near-total overhaul — including Friday’s news about Zach Hamer, who is setting into a new role with the Illini. Beat writer Scott Richey highlights what’s happened over the past few months:
Assistant coachLast year it was … Orlando Antigua. The ballyhooed recruiter helped Illinois land top recruits like Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo. Now, he’s back in Lexington, Ky., trying to help John Calipari
- recapture some of the Kentucky magic that disappeared in a dreadful 2020-21 season.
This year it’s … Chester Frazier. The former Illinois guard returned to Champaign after honing his coaching résumé at Kansas State and Virginia Tech. Frazier has already been a hit on the recruiting front, with 2022 four-star guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps
- committed.
Assistant coachLast year it was … Stephen Gentry. The changes to the Illini offense the past two seasons — so long, spread; hello, ball-screen actions — were spearheaded by Gentry, who made the Illinois-to-Gonzaga move for a second time after briefly being part of Brad Underwood
- ’s initial staff.
This year it’s … Geoff Alexander
- . Underwood could turn to Alexander for the same kind of offensive scheme adjustments, too. The Lincoln native was Illinois’ de-facto offensive coordinator in 2019-20 as part of his role as assistant to the head coach.
Assistant coachLast year it was … Chin Coleman
- . Coleman’s rise through the coaching ranks got a big bump when he was hired at Illinois in 2017, and he used that platform — and how he helped the Illini program improve — to land a spot at Kentucky alongside Antigua.
This year it’s … Tim Anderson
- . Ask Underwood and you’ll find out the fact Anderson was another “Chicago guy” was the last of the reasons he rounded out the staff as the third assistant coach. Anderson’s player development background? That was near the top of the list.
Assistant to the head coachLast year it was … Alexander.
- Leaving Evansville for Illinois when Underwood was hired meant Alexander came off the road into a staff job. But it was that platform — and his lengthy history with Underwood dating back two decades — that earned him this offseason’s promotion.
This year it’s … Zach Hamer.
- Hamer’s role will expand following his late summer promotion from video coordinator. Think scouting, game planning, scheme implementation and player development. All behind the scenes work, but no less important for the program.
Director of recruiting and scouting
Last year it was …
- No one. The position didn’t exist until this summer. The job description is a broad one from tracking targeted and potential recruits to scheduling and coordinating visits and breaking down film and preparing scouting reports ahead of games during the season.
This year it’s … Tyler Underwood.
- No one knows what Brad Underwood wants out of basketball program more than his son. The former Illinois walk-on capped his six-year career with a Big Ten tournament title — and three UI degrees — before transitioning into the staff role.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).