TOLONO — Scott Hamilton remembers his first football game coaching against Cully Welter. So does Welter.
Both for different reasons during a 1998 Class 2A second-round playoff game.
“It was my first year at Aledo and Unity came to our place,” Welter said. “We got some early breaks.”
“He actually ran one of his patented double-reverse trick pass plays to beat us,” Hamilton said. “That was my indoctrination of him.”
Welter’s Aledo team defeated Hamilton’s Unity team 22-20 during that first encounter between the two, with Aledo ultimately winning a state title later that month. It was the first of four state championships Welter has won in his distinguished coaching career, while Hamilton has guided Unity to five state championship games since he first squared off against Welter 21 years ago.
The two Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame honorees — Hamilton was inducted in 2017, Welter in 2018 — and their two respective programs will get another chance to go against one another at 7 p.m. on Friday when Unity (4-1) hosts Monticello (4-1) in a key Illini Prairie Conference game.
“Unity has been an outstanding program for 25 years, and good programs generally retain certain traits on a yearly basis,” Welter said. “Coach Hamilton has tweaked his system over the years, but they still hang their hat on playing physical football. This Unity team exemplifies that style very well. Their defense has been lights out since Week 1.”
True. Unity hasn’t given up a touchdown after its 21-20 home loss to Chillicothe IVC on Aug. 30, and the Rockets have only yielded three points — a field goal in last Friday’s 28-3 win at Olympia — during their current four-game win streak.
“It’s funny because when you watch the film later, things are never quite as good as you think they are and they’re never quite as bad as you think they are,” Hamilton said. “We’ve had some good matchups the last couple weeks with the teams we’ve played. The only team that has scored against us has been a perimeter-based team that has skills and athletes. That’s what Monticello has, so it’ll be a really difficult matchup for us.”
Monticello relies on junior running back Chris Brown (636 rushing yards, six touchdowns on 62 carries), senior quarterback Nic Tackels (34 of 68 for 762 yards, seven TDs, one interception; 208 rushing yards, seven TDs), senior split end Matt Kerr (13 catches for 308 yards, four TDs) and senior flanker Spencer Brown (nine catches for 205 yards, two TDs) as the Sages’ premier playmakers. Senior linebackers Micah Downs (51 tackles) and Cooper Reed (47 tackles) are Unity’s top two tacklers, while junior running back Hank Cain (727 rushing yards on 109 carries, three TDs), senior quarterback Nate Reinhart (45 of 74 for 681 yards, 11 TDs, two interceptions; 250 rushing yards, four TDs) and senior receiver Jared Routh (21 receptions for 307 yards, three TDs) spark the Rockets’ offense.
Since Welter took control of the Monticello program in 2009, Unity leads 9-4 in the series, but the Sages have won two of the last three games. Either way, with Welter boasting a 229-67 career record and Hamilton at 239-63 in 26 seasons at Unity, the two respected coaches — and their respected programs — are about to add another chapter to their stories.
“I do not think Monticello-Unity could ever compare to the rivalry between St. Joseph-Ogden and-Unity,” Welter said, “but we have managed to make ourselves competitive with those programs, and we have certainly had some classic games with Unity.”
“When you want to play at an elite level like we do, you look forward to games like these,” Hamilton said. “Any time a program that butts up to your district and is a quality opponent, it’s always going to have a little more meaning.”