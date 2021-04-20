CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ frontcourt depth took another hit Tuesday, at least for the time being, with a team spokesman confirming an earlier report that Jermaine Hamlin had entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center played in 24 games in two seasons with the Illini.
Hamlin was a late addition to the Illinois roster ahead of the 2019-20 season, and he primarily served what would be considered third-string center behind both Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili the past two years. The Lincoln native scored 23 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in his Illini career, with most of his playing time coming as a true freshman.
Hamlin appeared in just eight games in 2020-21, playing a season high 6 minutes in Illinois’ 94-63 win at Minnesota on Feb. 20. He also scored a season high four points against the Gophers, albeit two months earlier in a 92-65 home win on Dec. 15.
The Illinois frontcourt could have an entirely different look for the 2021-22 season. Bezhanishvili already announced his departure to pursue a professional basketball career earlier this month, and Cockburn declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Sunday. Cockburn could still return to the Illini for another season.
Illinois has already added Florida transfer forward Omar Payne to team with returning forwards Jacob Grandison, Coleman Hawkins and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and backup center Brandon Lieb. Hamlin entering the transfer portal opens up a scholarship, and a second could become available if Cockburn’s time in Champaign is in fact complete.