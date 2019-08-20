CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' August additions are now complete. Lincoln grad Jermaine Hamlin signed his Big Ten financial aid tender Tuesday, making for three new players on the Illini men's basketball roster this month alone.
Hamlin, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound center averaged 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 71 percent from the field during his senior season at Lincoln. He scored in double figures in 22 of 31 games, with six 20-plus point performances, and had three double-doubles in 2018-19. His best was a 29-point, 11-rebound game against Bloomington on Feb. 12.
"Jermaine is a young man who we've followed the last two years, and we are excited about the growth and development he has shown during that time," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a release. "He was one of the outstanding shot blockers and defenders on the EYBL circuit this summer, and we feel he can really impact the game on the defensive side of the floor.
"He has the desire to be a great player and his work ethic shows with the improvements he's made offensively. He has vastly improved his back-to-the-basket game and has good touch shooting it out to the mid-range. We feel good about the addition of Jermaine to our frontcourt and the promising future he has ahead of him."
Hamlin's addition likely spells the end of the not-yet-started Bernard Kouma era at Illinois, although Underwood said Monday the team was still expecting the Class of 2019 big man to be an Illini. Kouma signed with the Illini in May, but has yet to be cleared by the NCAA eligibility center. Adding Hamlin, though, would put Illinois over the 13 scholarship limit if Kouma was still coming.