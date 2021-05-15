CHAMPAIGN — Consider Jermaine Hamlin’s first two seasons at Illinois as a two-year big man apprenticeship. The Lincoln native worked every day in practice with assistant coach Orlando Antigua and against fellow center Kofi Cockburn, who went from Big Ten Freshman of the Year to consensus Second Team All-American as a sophomore.
Hamlin’s playing time might have been limited on the court in game action — he appeared in 24 total games and averaged just 3.8 minutes per game — but the work was put in daily at Ubben Basketball Complex.
New Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons will reap the benefits. Hamlin, who entered the transfer portal on April 20, announced his commitment to Eastern Illinois on Friday.
“First of all, I would like (to) thank the coaches at the University of Illinois for giving me the amazing opportunity to represent their team for the past couple years,” Hamlin wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “Secondly, I would like to thank my teammates for supporting me and pushing me to become a better player and for giving me such special relationships and memories that will stay with me for life. I would like to thank my family for helping me through this process and sticking with me throughout it.
“I would also like to thank the coaches in the recruiting process for pursuing me and welcoming me to their programs. That being said, I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Coach Simmons and Eastern Illinois University. I can’t wait to get to campus and get to work.”
Hamlin’s decision to transfer opened up a scholarship for Illinois to use for the 2021-22 season, with a second possibly open depending on Cockburn’s decision about the NBA draft. The Illini have already added Utah guard Alfonso Plummer and Florida forward Omar Payne from the transfer portal and, as of Friday, were in the top six for UMass forward Tre Mitchell.
Even with the addition of Payne, Illinois is still in the market for more frontcourt depth given the uncertainty about Cockburn’s future, Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s decision to turn pro and Hamlin’s departure. Coleman Hawkins, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Brandon Lieb account for the entirety of the returning for certain (as of now) frontcourt options.
Mitchell would be more than a depth piece. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound center was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Woodstock Academy (Conn.), and he averaged 18 points, 7.2 rebounds and two assists in two seasons at UMass. Mitchell also shot 49.1 percent overall, 34.2 percent from three-point range (although it was 37.5 percent last season) and 74.3 percent at the free throw line for the Minutemen.
Mitchell’s top six also included LSU, Georgia, Texas, Florida State and Bryant. Texas has been the most active in the transfer portal from that group, with new coach Chris Beard adding Utah guard Timmy Allen, Kentucky guard Devin Askew, Creighton forward Christian Bishop and Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu. Former Illinois guard Adam Miller, of course, wound up at LSU.