CHAMPAIGN — Tyler Underwood had to call in some reinforcements the first two weeks of April.
The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season was finished, Kansas crowned the national champions and what had become a steady stream of players entering the transfer portal turned into a deluge.
Underwood’s job as director of recruiting and scouting for the Illinois men’s basketball team also places him in charge of all things transfer portal. It’s on him to monitor the portal on a daily basis and add to Illinois’ database of potential targets.
Those first two weeks of April required an assist. Video coordinator Patrick Bittle was already involved, but Underwood also got some help from graduate managers Bobby Gikas and Marcus Anderson and head manager Brady Mast. It was all hands on deck once the portal kicked into overdrive on its way to nearly 1,700 Division I players looking elsewhere.
“In the last couple months I would say probably 90 percent of my time has been dedicated to the portal,” Underwood told The News-Gazette on Wednesday. “It’s kind of the first thing you do when you wake up is get online and log into the NCAA portal and see who is the new edition.”
Illinois has its own database of transfers that Underwood, again with an assist from Bittle, would update every morning. Players were separated by conference and by position. New additions to the portal were added every morning along with a basic breakdown of height, weight and season statistics.
Then came the more involved part — a breakdown of individual players. Narrowing down a list of potential transfers from nearly 2,000 to a more workable number was Underwood’s primary objective. Four newcomers in the Class of 2022 that was heavy on guards helped in that process. Other than a desire to get a little older though the portal, Illinois was targeting specific positions of need.
A review of the appropriate analytics followed. That cut the list even more before a film review to determine if the potential transfer was a fit.
“We did have kind of ‘a type’ in mind in what we were looking for at a few different spots,” Underwood said. “That was able to help us narrow it down in some ways. Some guys were obviously just eliminated right away, but it was still a hefty list of guys we were trying to watch and get a feel for their games. We want guys who have come from winning programs and have been coached. We have a bigger freshman class, so experience. Trying to look at their whole body of work.”
That process became Underwood’s full-time job. It kept him busy enough that his dad, Illinois coach Brad Underwood, had this as response if his son was doing anything else this spring beyond monitoring the transfer portal.
“No, no, no,” the Illinois coach said. “It’s tedious. It’s hard work. It’s very time-consuming. You never know where that gem might be. It could be a Division II guy. It could be a Division III guy. We actually looked at an NAIA guy. You just never know. You stay tuned in multiple times a day. The good thing we have today is technology, which allows us to get our eyes on kids through video.”
The video piece is critical in the process. The Illinois staff, like most others across the country, has leaned in to analytics. But sometimes the numbers don’t provide a complete picture. That’s what the Illini learned last spring upon scouting Alfonso Plummer when he hit the portal.
Plummer averaged 13.6 points for Utah in the 2020-21 season. The Utes went 12-13 overall and finished eighth in the Pac-12. Illinois had to figure out whether Plummer’s breakout season in Salt Lake City was simply the benefit of being a volume shooter on an average team or if he was an elite shooter.
“I think when we dove into the film it was like, ‘Wow, this guy makes threes on the run. He gets them off quick. This is translatable,’” Tyler Underwood said. “We want to make sure how they’re scoring baskets and how they’re affecting the game is translatable to how we play and how we envision our roster next year.”
It was a similar process when Terrence Shannon Jr. hit the transfer portal this spring the day after Texas Tech’s season ended in the Sweet 16. Illinois had recruited Shannon out of high school, but his three seasons with the Red Raiders were still informative in his re-recruitment.
The deep dive into Shannon revealed the 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard was an effective and efficient three-point shooter in catch-and-shoot situations. Shannon shot 38.4 percent overall from beyond the arc, but Illinois identified a strength in catch-and-shoot scenarios that Texas Tech didn’t exploit as much.
“He’s going to be able to get more catch-and-shoot threes in our system because we play in space more so than (Texas Tech) and play more of a motion style,” Tyler Underwood said. “He’s an elite catch-and-shoot guy with his feet set. That was a number that stood out to us. I think he’s going to prove that he’s a really good shooter.”
The Illinois staff also identified an area of growth through Shannon as it evaluated what he did at Texas Tech. In a perfect basketball world, Illinois’ offense would be ball-screen oriented. Shannon is capable in those actions, but the Illini see more.
“He has natural instincts and abilities,” Tyler Underwood said. “That’s where the film breakdown comes from. His numbers aren’t great in pick-and-roll ball screens, but you kind of dive into the film and you see he can do some things. It’s little details we can teach that can help take his game to the next level.”
Shannon is one of approximately 100 transfers who got an extensive review from the Illinois staff so far this offseason. It’s a combination of watching film review and reviewing relevant statistics and analytics. A starting point for identifying players that can reach the stage Shannon did starts with finding out if they’re elite in one aspect of their game.
For centers — a position of need for Illinois in the 2022-23 season from a depth perspective — that could be protecting the rim. The staff will look at said transfer’s block rate, how translatable that might be in the Big Ten, which defensive coverage those blocks came from and then evaluate the fit.
The film review is the final piece. Statistics and analytics have their place, but getting eyes on a player is crucial.
“I think it’s mostly trusting your eyes,” Tyler Underwood said. “My dad is big into body language. A team’s on a 10-0 run, how is (the player) acting? Is he diving on the floor for loose balls? Is he a good teammate? That’s stuff we really value and look for in game film.”
Illinois still has three scholarships available for the 2022-23 season after adding four freshmen in Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers and Shannon. Based on what Brad Underwood has said, all three scholarships probably won’t be filled this offseason, but the Illini remain vigilant in monitoring the transfer portal.
“I think it’s something we’ve kind of talked about,” Tyler Underwood said. “You’ve got to adapt or die. I think we’ve adapted well. In our tenure here, we’ve shown we’re not afraid to evolve as the game evolves and evolve as recruiting evolves. It’s just something we hit the ground running with. We’ve embraced it, I think we’re excelling in it and I think we’ll continue to.”