CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood slipped and had to correct himself when he first started talking about Amani Hansberry after the four-star forward signed his letter of intent last week.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach called Hansberry “Dain” accidentally. As in Dain Dainja. A slip-up that makes a little sense when you consider both are versatile forwards with intriguing post games and long arms. Like incredibly long arms.
Not to mention the fact Dainja remade his body in the last 11 months after transferring to Illinois from Baylor and Hansberry has done the same in a similar time frame while starring at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore and on the AAU circuit with Team Durant.
“Me and Brad, early in the evaluation period, went out to see Amani and watched him practice,” Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier said. “We were intrigued by him. He was a little heavyset. You kind of had to wrap your head around what he was, but he was so skilled, a good passer and could finish around the basket.”
Illinois first offered Hansberry last October. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward became a priority target in the Class of 2023 this past spring and summer.
One program that got involved in Hansberry’s recruiting in the spring gave Frazier pause. Illinois had just lost out on Baltimore Catholic League star Cameron Whitmore to Villanova. The Wildcats offering Hansberry in April was a concern.
“I was like, ‘Not again,’” Frazier said. “(Hansberry’s mom) assured me nothing was done. We kept recruiting and building the relationship. He was a relationship guy. Throughout the summer, his recruitment picked up, but by that time, we already had the best relationship with him. I didn’t think there was anybody who could beat us at that point.”
Now, Illinois will get to reap the rewards of the time and effort Hansberry has continued to put in refining his game and his body. Even if Underwood and Frazier were well toward being sold pre-transformation.
“As soon as I saw him practice and saw how well he was coached, it was, ‘Ooh, we’re in,’” Underwood said. “Fraz did an unbelievable job and never wavered on this kid. ... Every time we watched him this summer, we looked up and he had a double-double. He impacts winning in a lot of ways.”
Illinois’ high opinion of Hansberry has only been reinforced by the work he’s put in the last year. Hansberry’s more recent messages to Frazier have centered around his development on the wing and that he can play the 3, 4 or 5.
“He’s steadfast on it,” Frazier said. “He’s doing meal preps. He’s getting up every day going to speed and agility training. He’s working out every day before school shooting the basketball. I went to watch him practice, and he’s making threes at a high level.”
Hansberry might be expanding his game, but he’s a good post player who can score with his back to the basket.
“He’s hard to guard,” Frazier said. “If you switch a guard on him, there’s nothing a guard can do to stop him. Either you’re going to collapse and he’ll pass it or he’s going to score. A guy you can play through in the low post and mid post. But now he’s also able to step out and shoot the three.”