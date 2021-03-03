Jake Hansen sat outdoors Tuesday morning, birds chirping and the sun shining in the background.
Thanks to him spending time in his home state of Florida, this is how Hansen participated in a virtual press conference that certainly would have transpired inside if he was residing in Champaign-Urbana.
As he will later this year, once he returns to Illinois’ campus for a sixth year with the Illini football program and his first season with new coach Bret Bielema.
Hansen announced that decision Monday, reversing course on a December 2020 NFL draft declaration, and he addressed Illinois media about the topic via Zoom on Tuesday.
It’s safe to say the Illini’s top returning linebacker is working through plenty of change these days.
But even as some things change, others remain the same. Such as Hansen staying mum about personnel-specific inquiries.
In this instance, Hansen was asked Tuesday if he’s spoken to Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh about how Hansen will be deployed this fall.
Hansen let out a long laugh. As if he realized what he’d miss out on had he remained in the NFL draft pool.
“I haven’t, honestly,” Hansen said, “and I probably wouldn’t tell you even if I did.”
What’s clear is the Illini linebackers room is significantly stronger now than it was entering this week, with the Illini’s leading tackler last season — a reigning All-Big Ten second-team choice by conference media — utilizing an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I truly think I have some unfinished business at Illinois,” Hansen said. “There was a couple things I never did. I’ve never been a first-team All-Big Ten guy. We never played in a Big Ten championship. Wasn’t able to play in a Rose Bowl. Those are things I’ve wanted to do all five years (with the Illini) and I wasn’t able to do. And after talks with Coach Bielema and thinking it through, I think that’s something that’s very possible with him.”
That doesn’t mean Hansen’s choice to shelve his professional dream was an easy one. Hansen said he had to acquire an NCAA waiver to return to Illinois after previously hiring an agent.
“It was really hard for me to officially make the call to want to come back to school,” Hansen said, “because (going pro) seemed so close and so in your grasp to do, and (it was) something that I wanted to do for so long.”
Hansen was drawn back to college not only by what Bielema had to say, but also by assurances from teammates that Bielema’s vision already is playing out.
“What he said ... it really sounds great up front, and it’s like, maybe that’s a little hard to believe,” Hansen said. “But a lot of players backed everything ... he had to say, and that was really what did it for me.”
Hansen also was deterred by the lack of an NFL Combine this year. He did receive a combine invitation, he said, but this was more for show with no official event occurring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was no chance for me to show myself working out in front of everyone,” Hansen said. “That is also something I’ve been watching since middle school and something I’ve wanted to do.”
Hansen said he’s excited about joining a defensive scheme that potentially operates differently from former Illini coach Lovie Smith’s 4-3 layout. Illinois allowed nearly 35 points per game on its way to a 2-6 record last , though Hansen led the Illini in tackles (68), tackles for loss (10), interceptions (two) and forced fumbles (two).
“The hopes and goals don’t really change,” he said. “Every year you want to win a Big Ten championship and beat your rival ... (and) just have an All-American season, personally. Just do something I haven’t been able to do at Illinois yet.”