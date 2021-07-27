CHAMPAIGN — For the second time in as many days, Illinois sixth-year linebacker Jake Hansen has been named to the preseason watch list for a college football award.
This time, Hansen earned a spot on the Nagurski Trophy watch list, which was announced Tuesday morning. The award is given annually to the nation's top defensive player as determined by the Football Writers Association of America.
Hansen on Monday was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, given to college football's best linebacker. Hansen also is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation's best defensive player as determined by select NCAA coaches and sports writers and the Maxwell Football Club.
Also Tuesday, Illini big men Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe cracked the Outland Trophy watch list. This award is given to the nation's best interior lineman, as chosen by the Football Writers Association of America.
Sixth-year center Kramer previously was named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to college football's best center. This is the first career watch list for the fifth-year senior left tackle Lowe.
All three men join Illinois running back Chase Brown (Doak Walker Award) in being named to at least one preseason watch list.