CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen missed the final four games of the 2019 Illinois football season with a back injury. What the Illini linebacker did before his season-ending setback, though, was still notable.
Notable enough to wind up on the Bednarik Award watch list on Monday. The Bednarik Award is presented to the top defensive player in the country. The last three winners have been Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.
A total of 90 players were named to the initial 2020 Bednarik Award watch list. Including Hansen, the Big Ten accounted for 10 percent of the early nominees with nine selections. Michigan was the only Big Ten team with multiple selections in senior defensive end Kwity Payne and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas.
The rest of the Big Ten selections includes Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons, Ohio State junior cornerback Shaun Wade, Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons, Wisconsin junior linebacker Jack Sanborn (a 2017 News-Gazette All-State selection out of Lake Zurich), Indiana sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen and Purdue sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis.
Hansen was a Butkus Award semifinalist — the honor given to the nation’s top linebacker — in 2019 despite playing in just nine games. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker finished his redshirt junior season at Illinois with 72 tackles, 7 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.
Hansen also had seven forced fumbles, which led the nation, and three fumble recoveries. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after forcing two fumbles in Illinois’ 24-23 upset of No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19.
Hansen broke into Illinois’ starting lineup as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 after playing sparingly as a true freshman in 2016 and missing the 2017 season with a knee injury. The Tarpon Springs, Fla., native heads into his final season at Illinois with 175 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, 4 1/2 sacks, four fumble recoveries.