CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen found himself a semifinalist for the Butkus Award during the 2019 season.
So, no surprise then, the Illinois redshirt senior was named to the award's watch list for the top linebacker in the country on Monday ahead of the 2020 season.
Hansen is one of 51 players named to the watch list for the award named after former Illini standout linebacker Dick Butkus. Hansen is one of nine Big Ten linebackers on the list, along with Derrick Barnes (Purdue), Tuf Borland (Ohio State), Baron Browning (Ohio State), Paddy Fisher (Northwestern), Cameron McGrone (Michigan), Micah Parsons (Penn State), Jack Sanborn (Wisconsin) and Pete Warner (Ohio State).
It's the second watch list honor for Hansen after he was named to the Bednarik Award watch list last week. The Bednarik Award is given to the top defensive player in the country.
Clemson's Isaiah Simmons won the Butkus Award in 2019.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Hansen compiled 72 tackles, including 7 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks, to go along with a nation-best seven forced fumbles last season in only nine games. A back injury caused him to miss the final four games of the season, including the Illini's appearance in the Redbox Bowl.