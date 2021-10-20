CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen’s Illinois football career is over. The sixth-year senior linebacker announced Wednesday via social media that he underwent knee surgery this week that will sideline him the rest of the 2021 season.
“It pains me to say that I will not play another game as an Illinois football player,” Hansen wrote. “I would like to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey as an Illini especially my family, teammates, coaches, strength staff, athletic trainers, academic counselors and fans! I will look back at my time here with no regrets and will continue to cherish every moment I enjoyed here. With that said, I look forward to pursuing my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL!”
Hansen played in five of seven games this season for Illinois. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker had 32 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one sack and one fumble recovery.