CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen heard the pop, so he knew something was wrong with his left knee.
The way it caved in, though, had the Illinois linebacker hoping for a more manageable MCL injury.
The reality was more difficult once Hansen got to the sideline. The Illinois athletic training staff performed a Lachman test — the standard to check for ACL integrity. Hansen’s knee didn’t pass.
It was then the Tarpon Springs, Fla., native knew he had just torn an ACL for the second time in six seasons with the Illini.
“It was pretty tough hearing that, but I’m here now and repaired and have a new ACL,” Hansen said Wednesday morning standing outside the Irwin Indoor Practice Faciliy.
Hansen tore his left ACL on Oct. 9 in Illinois’ 24-0 home loss to Wisconsin. He underwent season-ending knee surgery just more than a week later, but has returned to Champaign for his rehab and recovery.
It might have been easier to do so at home in Florida, but Hansen didn’t want to miss the end of the 2021 Illini season. There was a reason he chose to return to Champaign for a sixth year.
“I want to be around the guys and be around the team,” Hansen said. “I feel like I’m definitely still a part of it, and I think everyone would agree. I don’t want to miss some of those last things I came back for, like senior day and things like that.
“We’ve got a chance to go bowling if we win out, which would be big, and we have a chance to beat a third team on the road as an unranked beating a ranked (next week at Iowa). We have a bunch of good opportunities, and I wanted to be a part of those and be around the team.”
The ability to rehab at the Smith Center also appealed to Hansen. He knows what to expect in the process after tearing his right ACL in training camp ahead of his sophomore season in 2017.
“You go through it once, and you know there’s ups and downs,” Hansen said. “I was told in knee rehabilitation, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. That’s something that helped me out and allowed me to keep things in perspective when you’re going through it and appreciate the small victories every day.”
The typical recovery for a torn ACL is 6-9 months. The 23-year-old Hansen is eyeing August for his return with the goal of being in an NFL training camp.
Getting there will be the battle. Hansen won’t be healthy enough to participate in any pro days or pre-draft workouts this spring.
The hope is for good news in the 2022 NFL draft in late April, but Hansen understands exactly none of that is in his control. What the 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker does know is he won’t be healthy enough to participate in any pro day activities or pre-draft workouts in early spring.
“There’s not going to be enough time,” Hansen said. “That’s too aggressive to push the knee for that.”
That’s where having two coaches with NFL ties might come in handy. Hansen played his first five seasons at Illinois for Lovie Smith, who coached in the NFL for 19 seasons before taking the Illini job and is now back in the league as the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans. A final season playing for Bret Bielema in Champaign could also open some doors given the first-year Illinois coach spent the previous three seasons in the NFL.
“It helps a lot to have those guys in your corner,” Hansen said. “Both of them are tremendous men and guys I look up to big time, and they’ve helped me out a lot in my career. ... I appreciate both of those guys. I feel confident I’ll get a chance at the next level.”
Hansen finished his Illinois career as a three-time captain with 276 tackles, 28 1/2 tackles for loss, 12 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and three interceptions. He led Illinois in tackles in 2018 (95) and 2020 (68), his 12 career forced fumbles trail only Illini Hall of Famer Simeon Rice’s program-best 13 and he led the nation in takeaways in the span of two seasons with 14 from 2019-20.
Hansen also dealt with more than the now matching pair of torn ACLs in his six seasons at Illinois. He missed the final four games of the 2019 season with a back injury that cost him an appearance in the Redbox Bowl.
“I have no doubt I’ve done everything as far as injury prevention and preparation and keeping my body healthy,” Hansen said. “I can say that with full confidence that it wasn’t lack of preparation or lack of my body being healthy. I felt like I was fine to play in every game that I played in. It’s kind of part of the game, and unfortunately, sometimes you can’t avoid those things.
“It puts things into perspective a lot. It does show you that any game can be your last. ... I’m hoping it wasn’t my last game. I’m hoping I’ve got some more in me — not necessarily as an Illini — but hopefully in the NFL. I’ll be attacking my rehab the best I can to make that happen.”